XANADU Returns to San Jose Playhouse Next Month

XANADU, the musical hit that enchanted South Bay audiences for 11 weeks in 2011 at The Retro Dome, returns for a limited run at San Jose Playhouse. Performances will take place as part of 3Below Theaters' "Up On The Roof" program, an outdoor entertainment festival taking place on the roof of the 2nd Street and San Carlos Garage above 3Below Theaters.

Douglas Carter Beane penned the book for XANADU based on the film of the same name. The score, by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar, includes the hits, "Magic," "Xanadu," "All Over the World" and "I'm Alive" -- all top 20 Billboard hits. Lynne wrote and produced all of the music of Electric Light Orchestra (E.L.O). Farrar was also responsible for most of the hits that were performed by Olivia Newton-John in the 1970s.

Taking audiences back to 1980, this hilarious musical follows the beautiful Kira, who travels to earth to inspire a struggling young artist named Sonny. A vision in leg warmers and wind-swept hair, she helps this hunky painter find his voice, discover true love, and build the world's first roller disco (not necessarily in that order).

The production at San Jose Playhouse stars Annie Hunt as "Kira" (played in the film version by Olivia Newton-John), Jason Kimmel as "Sonny," and Jim Ambler (Broadway's Footloose, Saturday Night Fever) as "Danny" (played in the film version by Gene Kelly). B. Noel Thomas and Brian Conway star as the evil Muses "Melpomene" and "Calliope" respectively, alongside their sister muses Isai Centeno, Osher Fine, and Brie Martin.

XANADU is directed by Scott Evan Guggenheim with musical direction by Stephen Guggenheim and choreography by Shannon Guggenheim. Rounding out the team is Julie Engelbrecht (production design), Jon Gourdine (lighting design), and Tom Tomasello (sound design.)