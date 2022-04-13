Write Out Loud to Present 10th Annual READ IMAGINE CREATE

Write Out Loud - an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading literature aloud for a live audience - announces 2022 Read Imagine Create. 2022 Read Imagine Create focuses on The House On Mango Street by Sandra Cisneros. This marks the 10th year that Write Out Loud has provided this initiative for the community. The awards ceremony will take place on Monday, April 25th at 6pm. The community can watch virtually to see student artwork, performances, animations/films and hear student poetry and stories.

Link To Access Livestream on April 25th

Acclaimed by critics, beloved by readers of all ages, The House on Mango Street is the remarkable story of Esperanza Cordero. Told in a series of vignettes - sometimes heartbreaking, sometimes deeply joyous - it is the story of a young Latina girl growing up in Chicago, inventing for herself who and what she will become. Few other books in our time have touched so many readers.

READ IMAGINE CREATE - For this initiative, participating middle and high school students READ the novel The House On Mango Street by Sandra Cisneros. They re-IMAGINE the themes from the story and CREATE a project in an artistic medium that is important to them.

WOL Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy shared "It is always a joy to witness the variety of interpretations our teens come up with. Teachers have told us that The House On Mango Street has had a huge impact on their students, and we received more submissions this year than ever before. The creative expression of our young people inspires great hope for the future."

This year, Write Out Loud provided over 3,000 books in 16 area schools as well as literary and visual art workshops. Students submitted in four categories. The top three entries in each category will receive cash prizes with special recognition from the judges for selected other entries. The awards ceremony for Read Imagine Create will take place on Monday, April 25th at 6:00pm at San Diego Central Library, Downtown and will be livestreamed here.

Read Imagine Create Competition Categories:

Literary: Stories, poetry, monologues, dialogues, biographies, plays... Visual: Illustrations, paintings, sculpture, mixed media, graphic novels... Performance: Dance, music composition and presentation... Media: Film, Claymation...

Participating Schools in READ IMAGINE CREATE

Bonita Vista Middle School

Canyon Hills High School

Chula Vista Middle School

Eastlake Middle School

Granite Hills High School

Home School Students

Madison High School

Mission Middle School

Morse High School

Rancho Del Rey Middle School

The Rhoades School

San Diego School for Creative and

Performing Arts

Southwest High School

Standley Middle School

Sweetwater Union High School

Thurgood Marshall Middle School

University City High School