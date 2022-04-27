Wildsong Productions Presents THE SECRET GARDEN

Wildsong Productions, based in San Diego California is an emerging nonprofit 501(c) community theatre group. Wildsong is currently in the middle of their run of The Secret Garden, performing at OB Playhouse until May 1. They feature a diverse cast and creative team in racial background, gender expression, age, and size.



Frances Hodgson Burnett's beloved victorian classic, The Secret Garden, blossoms anew in this enchanting musical by Pulitzer Prize-winner Marsha Norman and Lucy Simon. When young Mary Lennox (played by Kaylee Page) loses her parents to a cholera outbreak in India, she is sent to live with her uncle, hermit Archibald Craven (Cody Ingram), who lives in an imposing, secluded manor on the British heath. Inside the haunting house upon the hill, Mary finds a reclusive, long-suffering collection of souls. Since her aunt Lily's (Nicola Barrett) death, Mary's uncle has pushed away his surviving loved ones, leaving his bedridden son, Colin (Bradley Peelle), alone. Sickly Colin, hidden away in the depths of the manner by Archie's brother Neville (Erik Ramirez). When Mary discovers her Aunt Lily's hidden garden, locked shot and overgrown with vines, stubborn Mary is determined to revive the beauty that once was with the help of house staff Martha (Brooke Aliceon) and her brother Dickon (Kannon Gowen). Surrounded by spirits from the past, who both warn and welcome her, determined Mary begins to peel away the layers of sadness that cover the house and the garden, showing us the power that "one small girl" can have when she "wants things to grow."

The rest of the cast features Michael Harrison (Albert), Amanda Blair (Rose), Talia Baird (Mary U/S), Kim Moller (Lily/Martha/U/S), Dawn Marie Zuniga-Williams (Mrs. Medlock), Jennika Grace (Ayah), William Corkery (Ben/Lt. Wright), Jillian Mayer (Alice), Nic Payton (Lt. Shaw), Brittney Seibert (Claire/Mrs. Winthrop), Christian Mauricio (Major Shelley), Marquel Gerson (Mrs. Shelley), Allen Hopkins (Major Holmes), Alisha Kassel (Dreamer).



This production is an immersive experience for the audience with a set that extends into the house. Director, Hunter Brown (they/them), has cultivated a wonderful vision that has sprung to life. Assistant director, Erik Ramirez (he/him) has not only run rehearsals and helped pull the show together, but is also bringing Neville Craven to the stage. Beautiful lighting design that sharpens every image and invokes an emotional response has been beautifully crafted by Shaun Lim (they/them). Musical Director was Chris Miller (he/him). Vocals were helped shaped by wonderful musical captains Amanda Blair (she/her) and Kim Moller (she/her). Wildsong extends a big thank you to all cast, crew, audience, and everyone in between.

Photo Credit: Brooke Aliceon Photography and Adriana Zuniga-Williams.



For more information, please visit www.wildsongproductions.com.