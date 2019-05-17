WIESENTHAL Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre

From Off-Broadway, North Coast Rep presents WIESENTHAL, a play by Tom Dugan directed by Jenny Sullivan. His 90-minute play is heartfelt, deeply moving and compelling; he makes history come alive. Simon Wiesenthal was a Jewish Austrian Holocaust survivor who became a Nazi hunter after the war. He spent his life tracking down and gathering information on fugitive Nazi war criminals so they could be brought to trial. He was affectionately called "The Jewish James Bond," as he recounts his life, like a gripping spy thriller, and how he solved his most sensational cases.

Tom Dugan (Playwright) Having been honored with nominations for the New York Drama Desk Award, New York Outer Critics Circle Award, Los Angeles Ovation Award, and winning the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for WIESENTHAL produced by Daryl Roth and directed by Jenny Sullivan, WIESENTHAL now enjoys productions in Israel, India, Australia and Mexico, and is currently being adapted for the screen. Tom's newest work Jackie Unveiled which enjoyed an extended run at The Wallis Annenberg in Beverly Hills in March 2018; was hailed "a stunning accomplishment" by Entertainment weekly. Mr. Dugan is currently creating two new solo pieces; Tevye In New York, and A Magnificent Enthusiasm (The story of black abolitionist Frederick Douglass).

WIESENTHAL will run June 10-11, 2019 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $40 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.





