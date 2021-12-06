Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for San Diego: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Mayte Natalio - HAIR - The Old Globe 43%



SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

19%

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

11%

Alyssa Ajay Junious -- Teatro San DiegoMichael Mizerany -- OB Playhouse

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer Brawn Gittings - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Cygnet Theatre 33%

Teresa Craven - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OB Playhouse 32%

Pam M. Stompoly - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 26%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Izaiah and Wyatt Rhinehart - TANNER MAVERICKS BOOK OF SOUND - Ritz 34%

James Vasquez - HAIR - The Old Globe 32%

Kevin Blax Burroughs - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 16%



Best Direction Of A Play

Patricia McGregor and Delicia Turner Sonnenberg - THE GARDEN - La Jolla Playhouse 31%

James P. Darvas - THE DROWNING GIRLS - OnStage Playhouse 17%

Peter Ellenstein - NECESSARY SACRIFICES - North Coast Repertory Theatre 16%



Best Direction Of A Stream

Kevin 'Blax' Burroughs - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 43%

Melissa Fernandes - MUSICAL MONDAY- GUILTY PLEASURES EDITION - Cygnet Theatre 12%

Peter Ellenstein - NECESSARY SACRIFICES - North Coast Repertory 11%



Best Editing Of A Stream

Christian Ezell - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 28%

Samantha Laurent - ALL SHOOK UP - Ovation Theatre 21%

Manny Fernandes - MUSICAL MONDAY- GUILTY PLEASURES EDITION - Cygnet Theatre 13%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Wyatt Rhinehart - TANNER MAVERICKS BOOK OF SOUND - Ritz 37%

Amanda Zieve - HAIR - The Old Globe 35%

Kevin Blax Burroughs - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 18%



Best Musical

HAIR - The Old Globe 53%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 18%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Moonlight Theatre 17%



Best Performer In A Musical

Andrew Polec - HAIR - The Old Globe 37%

Izaiah Rhinehart - TANNER MAVERICKS BOOK OF SOUND - Ritz 21%

Wyatt Rhinehart - TANNER MAVERICKS BOOK OF SOUND - Ritz 11%



Best Performer In A Play

Tovah Feldshuh - BECCOMING DR. RUTH - North Coast Repertory Theatre 18%

Christopher M Williams - DANCING LESSONS - North Coast Repertory Theatre 17%

Richard Baird - AN ILIAD - North Coast Repertory Theatre 17%



Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Sarah Marie Hernandez - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 26%

Mya Feiga - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 24%

Hershey Felder - PUCCINI - San Diego Repertory Theater 23%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Carla BaNu Dejesus - FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Trinity Theatre Company 16%

Tovuh Feldshuh - BECOMING DR. RUTH - North Coast Repertory Theatre 16%

Richard Baird - AN ILLIAD - North Coast Repertory Theatre 14%



Best Play

GLORIOUS! - Point Loma Playhouse 20%

ILIAD - North Coast Repertory Theatre 15%

NECESSARY SACRIFICES - North Coast Repertory Theatre 15%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

TANNER MAVERICKS BOOK OF SOUND - Ritz 51%

ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OB Playhouse 30%

DANCING LESSONS - North Coast Repertory Theatre 15%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Reiko Huffman - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 54%

Mark Wendland - THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA - The Old Globe 29%

marty burnett - TRYING - North Coast Repertory Theatre 10%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Wyatt Rhinehart - TANNER MAVERICKS BOOK OF SOUND - Ritz 61%

Mae Ann Ross - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 39%



Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

A CABARET LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER - Teatro San Diego 50%

MUSICAL MONDAYS SERIES - Cygnet Theatre 43%

JOYCE DIDONATO - Met Opera from Germany 8%



Best Streaming Play

FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Trinity Theatre Company 23%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL AS TOLD BY ONE TO WHOM IT MATTERS - North Coast Repertory Theatre 12%

TRYING - North Coast Repertory Theatre 12%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Patricia Jewel - HAIR - The Old Globe 32%

Christopher M Ramirez - HAIR - The Old Globe 30%

Olivia Lucci - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OB Ayhouse 9%



Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Shay Olgesby-Smith - CLYBOURNE PARK - Character Physics 47%

Jourdan Olivier-Verde - CLYBOURNE PARK - Character Physics 27%

Thomas Welsh - CLYBOURNE PARK - Character Physics 25%



Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

HAIR - Old Globe 50%

THE WIZ - Teatro San Diego 24%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Cygnet Theatre 12%

