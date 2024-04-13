Video: Alex Finke and Livvy Marcus Record Title Song From RIDE at The Old Globe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch Alex Finke and Livvy Marcus record the title song from RIDE at San Diego's The Old Globe.

The musical features book, music, and lyrics by Freya Catrin Smith (London’s Network Theatre’s The Limit, Edinburgh Festival Fringe’s Part A), music and lyrics by Jack Williams (London’s Network Theatre’s The Limit, Edinburgh Festival Fringe’s Part A), and direction by Sarah Meadows (U.K. premiere of Marie Curie, U.K. tour of The Good Enough Mums Club).



It’s 1895, and Annie Londonderry wants to discover if a woman can ride a bicycle around the world. The problem? She’s only ridden one twice! As Annie and her unwitting secretary Martha share unbelievable adventures across four continents, they learn that no matter how far we ride, our past is always right behind us. With a high-energy score and a wildly versatile cast, this fresh and funny show is what Theatre Weekly called “an amazing piece of theatre and a must-watch for everyone.”

Alex Finke and Livvy Marcus staras Annie and Martha respectively. Cover for Annie and Martha is Aubrey Matalon.

Also joining Smith, Williams, and Meadows as part of the creative team for the Globe’s production of Ride are Jennifer Jancuska (Choreography), Amy Jane Cook (Scenic and Costume Design), Jamie Platt (Lighting Design), Andrew Johnson (Sound Design), Matt Powell (Video Design), John Bulleid (Illusions), Macy Schmidt (Orchestrations), Sam Young (Music Supervisor and Additional Arrangements), Daniel Green (Music Director), Katharine Quinn (Associate Director), Natasha Harrison (Original Choreography), Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA (Casting), and Anjee Nero (Production Stage Manager).