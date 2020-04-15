VIDEO: Get Lessons In Props and Lighting from Old Globe Artists in BEHIND THE CURTAIN

Check out the first two episodes of the new Behind the Curtain educational series from The Old Globe.

Behind the Curtain is a free online series of workshops offering a chance to explore the magic of creating a theatrical production. Through interactive, live-streamed workshops with industry professionals, viewers will be introduced to a different design discipline each week, including costumes, sets, sound, lighting, and props.

Guest artists, along with host and Arts Engagement Programs Manager Laura Zablit, will provide unique insight and lead participants in hands-on activities teaching the principles of design while offering practical and transferable skills. Viewers will also have a chance to ask questions of a real industry professional. Workshops are intended as standalone offerings, so participants can join at any point to deepen their connection and understanding of theatre. This workshop is intended for adults ages 18 and up, though it is appropriate for theatre-enthused preteens and teens.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You