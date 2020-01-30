The Roustabouts Theatre Co will launch the new decade with Will Cooper's World Premiere, gUnTOPIA. Harry Nelson has a model family, his loving wife Mary and their children Bobby and June, all of them excellent shots. They faithfully attend the range every Sunday. It's a wonderful world they live in: Dogs, friendly neighbors, and neatly trimmed lawns. Safe inside their normal lives, all's as well as it can be. Or is it? A biting new satire not to be missed.

Rosina Reynolds directs Phil Johnson*, Lisel Gorell-Getz*, Walter Murray, Vanessa Milton, Ava Harris, Levi Laddon and Anna Younce is the stage manager. The design team includes Tony Cucuzzella (Set Design), Chloe Oliana M. Clark (Lighting Design), Pamela Stompoly-Ericson (Costume Design), Maeann Ross (Sound Designer), Alyssa Kane (Props) and Emily Sperling (Armorer).

Roustabouts founding member Phil Johnson, who plays Harry Nelson in the play, guarantees that gUnTOPIA will present audiences with a "challenging and provocative experience." Many performances will be accompanied by talkbacks or panel discussions with the artists and with experts (academicians, politicians, activists, and community leaders) on the societal impact of gun violence in America. We are proud to announce that State Assemblyman, Todd Gloria and Chair Western Region Caucus of the DNC, Jess Durfee will speak with the audience on Sunday, March 15 at 4:15pm.

gUnTOPIA performances will take place at MOXIE Theatre at 6663 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego 92115. Previews begin Sunday March 8 at 2pm and continue on Wednesday, March 11, and Thursday, March 12, at 7:30pm. Opening Night is on Friday, March 13, at 7:30pm. Future performances will take place Thursday through Saturday at 7:30pm, with Sunday matinees at 2pm. The closing performance is on March 29, 2020. (The ticket price is $40 and can be purchased online at www.theroustabouts.org. *Please be aware that due to subject matter, some material may be inappropriate for children under the age of 13.

FACT SHEET:

WHAT:

THE ROUSTABOUTS THEATRE CO presents

gUnTOPIA

By Will Cooper

Directed by Rosina Reynolds

CAST:

Phil Johnson*, Lisel Gorell-Getz*, Walter Murray, Vanessa Milton, Ava Harris, and Levi Laddon

WHERE:

MOXIE Theatre

6663 El Cajon Boulevard

San Diego, CA 92115

SCHEDULE:

Previews: March 8, 2020

Closes: March 29, 2020

Wed. @ 7:30pm, Thurs-Sat @ 7:30; Sun @ 2PM,

Talkbacks - See Website for further information

PRICES: $40





