The Old Globe Holds Annual Meeting And Elects New Board Members For 2022

The Old Globe's Annual Meeting was held on Monday, February 7, 2022 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Outgoing Board Chair Ann Davies welcomed the members of The Old Globe Board of Directors along with donors, subscribers, and guests, and announced the newly elected Directors serving three-year terms. Globe senior staff members presented highlights of the 2021 fiscal year, and Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein and Audrey S. Geisel Managing Director Timothy J. Shields spoke about the future of the Globe and its place in the San Diego community.



It was announced that Evelyn Olson Lamden will serve as Chair of the Board of Directors for a two-year term, succeeding Davies. The 2022 Executive Committee will consist of Lamden (Chair), Jules Arthur, Terry Atkinson, Stephanie R. Bulger, Ph.D., Nicole A. Clay (Past Chair, Ex Officio), Donald L. Cohn (Past Chair, Ex Officio), Elaine Bennett Darwin (Past Chair, Ex Officio), Ann Davies (Immediate Past Chair), Mark Delfino, Pamela Farr, Harold W. Fuson, Jr. (Past Chair, Ex Officio), George C. Guerra, Paula Powers (Secretary and Vice Chair), Sue Sanderson, Karen Sedgwick, Anthony S. Thornley (Treasurer), Sheryl White (Past Chair, Ex Officio), Karin Winner, and Vicki L. Zeiger (Past Chair, Ex Officio).

Davies also announced that the following candidates identified by the Globe's Nominating Committee were formally elected to serve three-year terms on the Board of Directors: Barry Edelstein, Peter Landin, Judy McMorrow (Globe Guilders President, Ex Officio for a two-year term), Monica Medina, Ryan K. Nelson, and Timothy J. Shields.



Directors returning for additional three-year terms beginning in 2022 include Jules Arthur, Stephanie R. Bulger, Ph.D., Donald L. Cohn, Ann Davies, Mark Delfino, Rhona Thompson, Anthony S. Thornley, and Reneé Wailes.

Other Directors currently serving three-year terms during 2022 include Eleanor Y. Charlton, Ellise Coit, George S. Davis, Silvija Devine, Robert Foxworth, Jennifer Greenfield, Dirk Harris, Nishma Held, Susan Hoehn, Daphne Jameson, Sheila Lipinsky, Keven Lippert, Noelle Norton, Ph.D., David Jay Ohanian, Deirdra Price, Ph.D., Sandra Redman, Jean Shekhter, Karen Tanz, Michael Taylor, Rhona Thompson, Christine Roberts Trimble, Evelyn Mack Truitt, Debra Turner, Pamela J. Wagner, and Margarita Wilkinson.



Board member Lynne Wheeler concluded her service and was honored for her outstanding commitment to The Old Globe.



