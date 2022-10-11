Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 11, 2022  

TUESDAY NIGHT COMICS Returns To North Coast Rep Variety Nights, November 1

Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them.

The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME, ETC...RATED R

Line-up includes:
Lisa Gilbert - Host
Mark Christopher Lawrence - Headliner Kashif Habib - Feature
Walter Ford - Opener
Foster and Hanson - Music Act

TUESDAY NIGHT COMICS will occur on November 1, 2022 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $39. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase seats.


