Steinway Society Presents South Korean Pianist Yeol Eum Son in Saratoga in March

Steinway Society - The Bay Area presents Yeol Eum Son on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 7:30pm at the McAfee Performing Arts and Lecture Center, 20300 Herriman Avenue Saratoga, CA 95070.

Purchasers may choose to watch the event live or the recording afterward.

Ticket Prices: $42 to $65 for live performance.

Streaming Tickets: $40 per household. Link is live for 48 hours from the time of the live concert.

Purchase Tickets: https://steinwaysociety.com/

Box Office: 408.300.5635

Email: office@steinwaysociety.com

A native of South Korea, pianist Yeol Eum Son is a leading international artist who has excited our patrons in her two previous San Jose appearances. She is highly regarded as a brilliant virtuoso whose playing has a rare balance between enormous kinetic energy and substantial gravity.

Yeol Eum performs a widely eclectic and rich repertoire-ranging from Bach and Mozart to German and Russian Romantics, and the twentieth century music of Gershwin, Szymanowski, Ligeti, and Salonen. She performs as a soloist and with the world's leading orchestras. Yeol Eum placed second at the 2011 International Tchaikovsky Competition and the 13th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.

Her discography includes the music of early 20th century composers Berg, Prokofiev, Stravinsky, and Ravel, as well as recordings of the complete Chopin Etudes, Chopin Nocturnes for Piano and Strings, Schumann's Fantasy in C, Kreisleriana, and Arabesque, and a new all-Kapustin release-marking a year since the composer's death.

Yeol Eum studied with Arie Vardi at the Hochschule fÃ¼r Musik Theater und Medien Hannover, and she holds a degree from the Korean National University of Arts. In 2018, she was appointed Artistic Director of the PyeongChang Music Festival & School. She is an honorary ambassador of the Seoul Arts Center and her home city of Wonju.

THE PROGRAM:

Baldassare, Harpsichord Sonata No. 5 in C Major, T.27

1. Andante

2. Allegro

3. Allegro Assai

Mendelssohn, Piano Sonata in G minor, Op. 105

1. Allegro

2. Adagio cantabile e lento

3. Presto

Prokofiev, Piano Sonata No. 3 in A minor, Op. 28

1. Allegro tempestoso

INTERMISSION

Ravel, Sonatine

1. ModÃ©rÃ©

2. Mouvement de menuet

3. AnimÃ©

Kapustin, Piano Sonata No. 2, Op. 54

1. Allegro molto

2. Scherzo: Allegro assai

3. Largo

4. Perpetuum mobile: Allegro vivace