Spotlight: 3 SUMMERS OF LINCOLN at La Jolla Playhouse

A Gripping World-Premiere Musical Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass had three pivotal conversations that shaped the course of history. This new musical tells the inspirational story of one of the most important friendships in our nation’s history, and a divided country coming together.



Summer, 1862. President Abraham Lincoln must find a way to end the Civil War. Enter powerful abolitionist Frederick Douglass. If he can meet Lincoln face to face, he can help the president cement a vision of the future that ends slavery along with the war — all while preserving the Union. Just three meetings took place between the two men — pivotal conversations between two brilliant leaders that shaped the course of history.



This is the sixth Playhouse collaboration between Joe DiPietro and Christopher Ashley (including the hit shows Babbitt, Diana and Memphis). Composer Crystal Monee Hall and lyricist Daniel J. Watts complete the multi-award-winning creative team.



With an epic original score blending gospel, R&B, powerhouse anthems and Broadway, is the next unmissable, spectacular world premiere from .



Meet the cast of 3 Summers of Lincoln Ivan Hernandez (La Jolla Playhouse's Zhivago, Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen, Chicago) will be returning to La Jolla Playhouse in as President Abraham Lincoln. The cast will also feature Broadway veterans Eric Anderson (La Jolla Playhouse’s Fly, Broadway’s The Great Gatsby) as George B. McClellan; Carmen Cusack (Broadway’s Bright Star, Flying Over Sunset) as Mary Todd Lincoln; and Quentin Earl Darrington (Broadway’s MJ: The Musical, Once on This Island) as Frederick Douglass.



