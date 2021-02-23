San Diego REP Announces Hershey Felder, PUCCINI World Premiere

San Diego Repertory Theatre and Hershey Felder Presents announced today the details of Hershey Felder, PUCCINI live from Florence, the story of a young musician who meets his musical hero. This world premiere presentation will be streamed live on Sunday, March 14 at 5 PM PDT, and will also be available as a recording until 11:59PM PDT on March 21. Tickets are $55 per household and are available for purchase at sdrep.org or 619.544.1000.

Hershey Felder, PUCCINI is the story of a young musician in love with the world of opera, and in particular Giacomo Puccini's La bohème, Tosca, and Madama Butterfly. When, through a series of unusual circumstances, the young musician meets the musical master himself, secrets are revealed that send the young musician soaring.

With special guests, Baritone Nathan Gunn, Soprano Gianna Corbisiero and Tenor Charles Castronovo, this new Hershey Felder creation will spur the imagination and move the musical soul. Filmed and performed on location in Lucca, Italy, in the very home where Giacomo Puccini was born, this new work featuring Hershey Felder and three world renowned opera stars promises to be a very special event. Tickets are available now at sdrep.org for only $55 per household.

Hershey Felder, PUCCINI is directed by Felder & Stefano Decarli, with associate direction by Trevor Hay. Production design is by Hershey Felder. Film production and live editing is by the DeCarli Live film company. Live broadcast and sound design production are by Erik Carstensen. Line producer is Annette Nixon. Meghan Maiya is the Director of Development and Research. Costumes and Hair are by Camilla Saccardi.

For tickets and more information on how to view Hershey Felder, PUCCINI, visit sdrep.org.