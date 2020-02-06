SWEET CHARITY Announced At Oceanside Theatre Company

Oceanside Theatre Company (OTC) the resident professional theatre company at The Brooks brings music and dance back to their stage with a production of SWEET CHARITY, running from March 6-29. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm.

Artistic Director of OTC and Director of SWEET CHARITY, Ted Leib, shared "Last season, OTC had an incredibly successful run of Man of La Mancha, and it was wonderful to see such a huge interest in North County for musical theatre. We are excited to showcase another dynamic musical. We've assembled an incredibly talented group of triple threat performers - and look forward to sharing the story of Charity Hope Valentine!"

Inspired by Federico Fellini's Nights of Cabiria, SWEET CHARITY explores the turbulent love life of Charity Hope Valentine, a hopelessly romantic but comically unfortunate dance hall hostess in New York City. With a tuneful score by Cy Coleman, sparkling lyrics by Dorothy Fields, and a hilarious book by Neil Simon, SWEET CHARITY captures all the energy, humor, and heartbreak of Life in the Big City for an unfortunate but irrepressible optimist.

The cast includes a talented group of triple threats - actors/dancers/singers - sharing such memorable numbers as "Big Spender," "If My Friends Could See Me Now," "Rhythm of Life," "I'm a Brass Band" and "Baby, Dream Your Dream."

Directed by Ted Leib with musical direction by Martin Martiarena and choreography by Siri Hafso, the cast includes Alyssa Austin, Kalin Booker, Kenny Bordieri, Anthony Donovan, Anna Duchi, Audrey Eytchison, Bob Himlin, Alyssa Junious, Steve Lawrence, Olivia Pence, Tanner Vidos, Roma Watkins, Alex Tanner and Eden Young.

Ticket prices range from $19-$34 and can be purchased online at www.oceansidetheatre.org





Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You