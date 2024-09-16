SWEENEY TODD to be Presented at San Diego Musical Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



San Diego Musical Theatre announces the third production of their 2024 season, SWEENEY TODD, Sept 20 - Oct 20, 2024 (press opening on Saturday, Sept 21) at the SDMT Stage in Kearny Mesa.

An infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which, he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up... and the carnage has only just begun!

Book by Hugh Wheeler, Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Production Team: Director: Jason Blitman; Choreographer: Katie Banville; Musical

Director: Richard Dueñez Morrison

The cast features DeAndre Simmons (Sweeney Todd - IG: @Deandresvoice ); Meghan O'Brien Lowery (Mrs. Lovett); Sam Castillo (Anthony); Matthew Javier (Tobias); Salima Gangani (Johanna); Kimberly Moller (Beggar Woman); Tanner Vydos (Judge Turpin); Ryan Burtanog (Beadle); Luis Sherlinee (Adolfo Pirelli).

Additional cast members feature Boston Antunez; Xavier J. Bush; Rachel Dovsky; Joseph Grienenberger; and Victoria Patton.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Single tickets for SDMT's production of SWEENEY TODD are $60.00 and $70.00 and children 13 and under are half price. There are discounts for Seniors, Active Military, Under 30 Club, Equity, Ac-tors Alliance, Student Rush and Groups of 10 or more. For Group discount please call the SDMT Box Office. Tickets are available online at www.sdmt.org or by calling the Box Office at 858-560-

5740.

