SD Junior Theatre Hosts 75 YEARS OF MAGIC: A DIAMOND CELEBRATION

The performance is on Saturday, August 12 at 7:30pm.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

San Diego Junior Theatre’s 75th Anniversary Season has been a record-breaking and historic year and now it’s time to celebrate!

 

To commemorate 75 years of providing high quality productions and theatre education for San Diego’s youth, SDJT is preparing a special evening on Saturday, August 12. At 7:30pm, inside the Casa del Prado Theatre, we will bid a fond farewell to outgoing Artistic Director, Desha Crownover, welcome our incoming Producing Artistic Director, Joey Price, celebrate our JT Honorees and feature performances by students from JT on Tour and Confetti.

 

The Junior Theatre Honors is a tradition designed to recognize Junior Theatre alumni for exemplary lifetime achievement in their careers, professions of community service, as well as non-alumni for their distinguished or extraordinary service to SDJT.

 

Our 2023 Honorees are Agnes Chu (JT Alumna, President of Condé Nast Entertainment), Jay Heiserman (JT Alumnus and Guest Designer, Emmy Award Winning Production Designer), David Saville (Retired Educator and JT Volunteer) and Francine Maigue (1981-2022; JT Alumna and Guest Director, District Director for former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez.

 

Tickets for the program are $35. A limited number of $125 tickets include a cocktail reception from 5-7pm on the patio next to the theatre. Reception attendees will enjoy appetizers, signature cocktails, live music and entertainment, and a silent auction.


Attire is “Summery Chic.”

 

All tickets are available at Click Here.




