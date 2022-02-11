SD High School Student, Sadie Stevens, Moves on to State Poetry Out Loud Competition

Sadie Stevens, a Junior at Valley Center High School in Valley Center, took first place in the 2022 countywide Poetry Out Loud competition on February 8th. This is Stevens' third year participating in the program and this year, she will represent San Diego at the upcoming state finals. Xiaofan (April) Zuo of Canyon Crest Academy placed Second at the event. Write Out Loud - an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading short stories aloud for a live audience coordinates the local Poetry Out Loud initiative.

At the county competition, Stevens recited Cartoon Physics, part 1 by Nick Flynn and To the Poor by Laetitia Barbaud. All poems for the competition are selected by students from the Poetry Foundation Poetry Out Loud Anthology.

Write Out Loud Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy, shared "It was fantastic to have the students back in person this year for the Regional Finals at San Diego Central Library. Sadie Stevens gave a strong and nuanced performance - and will be a wonderful representative of our region at the State Finals."

Sadie Stevens will continue on to the California Poetry Out Loud State Finals on March 6-7. The winner at the state level will move on to represent the Golden State in the national finals in Washington, D.C. A total of $50,000 in awards and school/organizational stipends will be given at the Poetry Out Loud National Finals, including a $20,000 award for the National Champion, $10,000 for 2nd place, $5,000 for 3rd place, and $1,000 for 4th-12th places.