SACRA/PROFANA to Present A LIGHT IN THE DARKNESS

The concert will take place on December 15.
SACRA/PROFANA will present A Light in the Darkness on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, 7:00 p.m. at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church (3459 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007).
As winter solstice approaches, SACRA/PROFANA diverges from the traditional yuletide program to present a transcendent musical experience celebrating peace on earth and the power of light to pierce the darkest nights. Immerse yourself in an evening of enchanting voices and triumphant brass that invites you to reflect on the shifting balance and profound symbolism of the shortest day of the year. Includes "Dona Nobis Pacem" by Ralph Vaughan Williams in a new chamber orchestration, as well as seasonal contemporary works.
Tickets: $10 - $35
Advanced Reserved: $35/Adult, $30/Senior & Military, $20/Students.
General Admission: $25/Adult, $20/Senior & Military, $10/Students
