REMEMBERING OLYMPIA to Play at North Coast Repertory Theatre

REMEMBERING OLYMPIA is a tribute and a celebration of the life and career of the late Olympia Dukakis created in her loving memory by her brother Apollo.

Consisting of a one-act play chronicling their turbulent but close relationship the evening also salutes her films, stage work and family and friends through a montage of film clips and photos. The brother and sister will be performed by Kandis Chappell and Apollo Dukakis. The evening concludes with a Q&A with the audience.

REMEMBERING OLYMPIA will be performed on June 13, 2022 at 7:30pm at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.northcoastrep.org or at the Box Office (858) 481-1055.