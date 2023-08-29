Playwrights Revealed For The 2023 Bill And Judy Garrett Finish Line Commission

Cygnet Theatre has revealed its lineup of playwrights for the 2023 Bill and Judy Garrett Finish Line Commission. In partnership with the UCSD MFA Playwriting Program, the commission supports Cygnet's commitment to new theatrical works, written by groundbreaking local playwrights as well as nationally recognized playwrights. The 2023 artists include MFA Playwrights Agyeiwaa Asante and Milo Cramer as well as established playwright Christian St. Croix. The Finish Line Festival Producer is Kian Kline-Chilton. Free public readings of all three plays will take place September 17 - 19, 2023 at Cygnet Theatre.

Artistic Director Sean Murray says, "I am thrilled that The Bill and Judy Garrett Finish Line Commission is now in its eighth year and has seen many of its new works go on to world premieres. We recently staged the world premiere of Sharon by Keiko Green this summer which opened to excellent reviews, and are looking forward to our second world premiere in the season with The Little Fellow (or The Queen of Tarts Tells All) by Kate Hamill."

Launched in 2020, the UCSD MFA Playwriting Program partnership features a new class each year, comprised of one to two playwrights, who will be given a commission to participate. Playwrights awarded The Finish Line Commission will be given a week-long workshop culminating in a public reading, a financial reward, and an assurance that the play will have an opportunity for a world premiere production at Cygnet. The UCSD MFA playwrights will be paired with a nationally recognized playwright each year, who will also be awarded a commission.

Naomi Iizuka, Head of UCSD's MFA Playwriting Program says, "We're so excited to continue our partnership with Cygnet Theatre on this commissioning initiative. It's very forward-thinking of Cygnet to commission our wonderful MFA playwrights at the outset of their time in San Diego. These commissions will create a unique opportunity for Cygnet to build ongoing relationships with our MFA playwrights, and it will allow our playwrights to build an ongoing relationship with the local theatre community.”

The Finish Line Commission is made possible thanks to the contribution of long-time donors Bill and Judy Garrett. "We happily support the nurturing of new playwrights who are exploring provocative, entertaining, contemporary stories and topics to add to the vast lexicon of theatrical works currently available to performers and audiences. We're delighted to be able to help create new works for today's world," explained Judy Garrett.

The Bill and Judy Garrett Finish Line Commission provides:

Financial support to the playwright, actors, and director.

A Finish Line Commission grant for a local playwright and right of first refusal.

Rehearsal space.

Public in-person readings of all plays.

A series of public talk-backs and playwright reception.

The readings and surrounding events are FREE to the public. Seats may be reserved in person at the box office located at 4040 Twiggs Street in San Diego Old Town Historic State Park, by calling 619-337-1525 or online at www.cygnettheatre.com.