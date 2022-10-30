Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Get a Sneak Peek at KRISTINA WONG, SWEATSHOP OVERLORD, Coming to Portland Center Stage in November

Sweatshop Overlord begins preview performances on November 5, opens on November 11, and runs through December 18.

Oct. 30, 2022  

Portland Center Stage and Boom Arts are partnering on their first co-production, Kristina Wong's witty, tour-de-force look at the early days of the pandemic, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord. Written and performed by Kristina Wong, this hilarious and poignant solo show was recently named a Pulitzer Prize finalist for drama. Director Chay Yew and a Tony Award-winning design team bring this show to life in Portland, following its West Coast premiere at La Jolla Playhouse. Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord begins preview performances on November 5, opens on November 11, and runs through December 18 in the Ellyn Bye Studio at The Armory. Tickets are on sale now.

Kristina Wong, Sweat Shop Overload recently completed the West Coast premiere run at La Jolla Playhouse on October 16th.

See images of the West Coast premiere production below!

Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord recounts Wong's adventures in gathering more than 800 volunteers, known as "The Auntie Sewing Squad," to sew masks during the pandemic - at a time when hate crimes against Asian Americans were drastically increasing. Nearly 350,000 masks were distributed across the country. They helped protect vulnerable, under-served populations, including indigenous communities, asylum seekers, houseless individuals, incarcerated people, and Black Lives Matter protesters. A book about these efforts, The Auntie Sewing Squad Guide To Mask Making, Radical Care and Racial Justice, was written by some of the "Aunties," with an introduction by Wong.



