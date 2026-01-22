PRIMARY TRUST to Have Regional Premiere at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pulitzer Prize for Drama winner Primary Trust will receive its Regional Premiere at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley. In Eboni Booth's charming and powerful play, 38-year-old bookstore worker Kenneth enjoys nightly chats over happy hour Mai Tais at the local tiki bar with his best friend Bert. When his smalltown life is upended, Kenneth finds a path toward new beginnings in this story brimming with surprise and, ultimately, hope.

Helmed by TheatreWorks Associate Producer of Casting & Literary Management Jeffrey Lo, the cast includes William Thomas Hodgson, Kenny Scott, Dan Hiatt, and Rolanda D. Bell, with Jonathan Erman as the onstage musician. Primary Trust will perform March 4-29, 2026 (press opening: March 7) at Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.

Primary Trust made its World Premiere Off-Broadway in a production by Roundabout Theatre Company. The New York Times gave it a Critic’s Pick, calling it “A tender, delicately detailed portrait,” while Daily Beast deemed it “pretty darn near to a perfect play.” The Observer proclaimed, “It will restore your faith in theatre’s elemental storytelling powers,” and Los Angeles Times said it is “as tenderhearted as it is spryly comic and as poignant as it is ultimately uplifting.”

TheatreWorks is committed to creating an environment that is accessible for all audiences in its community. In collaboration with Gravity Access Services, TheatreWorks will offer audio descriptions to assist patrons who are visually impaired at the performance 2pm Sunday, March 15 (to utilize audio description, patrons should pre-register at 877-662-8978 after purchasing tickets). American Sign Language interpretation will be available for the performance 7:30pm Thursday, March 19 and open captioning (a screen displaying all dialogue and a description of sound effects) will be offered for the performance 2pm Sunday, March 22. Assistive listening devices are offered at every performance with no advance registration required.

TheatreWorks will host a Backstage Banter pre-show conversation with artists from 6:15-6:45pm Thursday, March 5 and will hold post-show discussions with the cast following the Wednesday, March 11; Wednesday, March 18; and Wednesday, March 25 performances. TheatreWorks will require face masks to be worn for 2pm Sunday, March 22 performance.