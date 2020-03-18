North Coast Repertory Theatre Cancels THE HOMECOMING

An important message from North Coast Repertory Theatre.

Dear North Coast Rep Friends and Supporters, We have canceled our next production: The Homecoming by Harold Pinter. We have postponed our Variety Night presentations of An Evening With Groucho and Tennessee Williams Unscripted. These are difficult times for all of us, and the not-for-profit arts world stands to be among the hardest hit. If you have seats to these events, we hope you will consider a ticket donation to help us through this tough time. Another alternative is a gift certificate for a future performance or, of course, if desired, we can refund. If you have tickets to any affected performance, we will be contacting you via email or telephone as soon as possible. North Coast Repertory's commitment to the health and safety of our audiences and artists is paramount, and though these steps are difficult and painful, we understand the need to take them. North Coast Rep has approached the unfolding coronavirus situation with seriousness and care, and we have not made these decisions lightly. We will continue to monitor the situation, and we wish to assure our supporters and all of San Diego that we will get through this together. With appreciation,

The North Coast Rep Family

Donate Now





