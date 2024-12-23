THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME At Lewis Family Playhouse Adds New Cast Members

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CCAE Theatricals' production of the Tony award-winning play based on the best-selling novel, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, is being remounted at the Lewis Family Playhouse from January 17 to February 2, 2025, after a critically acclaimed run in Escondido. CCAE Theatricals has announced new cast members and the creative team for the Curious Incident, based on the best-selling novel by Mark Haddon, adapted for the stage by Simon Stephens and directed by J. Scott Lapp (Curious Incident, Witnesses, 2022 Craig Noel Award for Outstanding New Musical & Direction).

Fifteen-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain and is very gifted at math. He is exceptionally intelligent, but unfortunately ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. When he falls under suspicion for killing the neighbor's dog, Christopher is determined to identify the culprit in true Sherlock Holmes style, which leads him on a thrilling journey across London that will change his life forever.

"The Lewis Family Playhouse is beyond thrilled to welcome CCAE Theatricals to our theatre for their electrifying production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. CCAE Theatricals has been providing quality, award-winning entertainment to their San Diego area patrons and now Rancho Cucamonga area audiences get to join in on the excitement. This show is not to be missed! The Lewis Family Playhouse looks forward to bringing artists and audiences from different California regions together for this event and beyond", said Kevin Shimko, Theatre Manager at Lewis Family Playhouse. "

Artistic Director J. Scott Lapp said, 'After an incredible run at our Theatre in Escondido, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the Lewis Family Playhouse to bring our critically acclaimed production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time to patrons in Rancho Cucamonga. This is a story of love, family and bravery in the most unlikely of environments. It's part mystery story, part family drama, part young-adult adventure tale - but mostly it's a demonstration of the power of theater to tell incredible stories."

The remount will, once again, be directed by J. Scott Lapp (Curious Incident, Witnesses, West End's The Prince of Egypt, Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Broadway's Bonnie & Clyde) with choreography by Natalie Iscovich (Curious Incident, Witnesses, National Tour of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, LA Opera's Macbeth) and Original Music by Maxwell Transue (BeMoving, Kaufman School of Dance, Bret Easterling, Jermaine Spivey, Spenser Theberge, Robert Bruce Hope, and The Kusanagi Sisters).

The cast will star Daniel Patrick Russell* (Broadway's Revival of The Music Man, Steven Spielberg's Film West Side Story, Australian & US Tours of Billy Elliot the Musical, Fosse/Verdon, and Live on the 75th Annual Tony Awards, Curious Incident at CCAE Theatricals) as Christopher Boone; Allison Spratt Pearce (Broadway's Curtains, Good Vibrations, Cry Baby; Off-Broadway: Enter Laughing; Come From Away, Sideways, Love All (La Jolla Playhouse); Emma, As You Like It (The Old Globe), Curious Incident at CCAE Theatricals) as Siobhan; Nathan Madden* (Twyla Tharp's national tour of Come Fly Away; Broadway's Chicago, An American In Paris and Hello, Dolly! with Bette Midler, Curious Incident at CCAE Theatricals) as Ed Boone; Melissa Glasgow (Peter Pan at McCoy Rigby, The Little Mermaid (touring), Steel Pier at SDSU, Curious Incident at CCAE Theatricals) as Judy; Jason Heil* (Off-Broadway: Sea of Souls. Regional: Bhangin' It, Zhivago (La Jolla Playhouse), Twelfth Night, Plaid Tidings (Old Globe), Mother Road, Sweat, Beachtown, Hand to God, Violet, Clybourne Park, A Christmas Carol (San Diego Rep); as Roger Shears & Others; Melissa Fernandes (Regional: Sierra Rep: Little Shop of Horrors; La Jolla Playhouse: Harmony; San Diego Theatre: Present Laughter, On The 20th Century, The Whale, Assassins, Company, Little Shop of Horrors, Cabaret, A Little Night Music, Curious Incident at CCAE Theatricals) as Mrs. Shears & Others; Christine Hewitt (The Old Globe's Cabaret, Broadway National Tour: Sunset Boulevard, Eleanor: An American Love Story (Ford's Theatre, Washington DC), Sister Mary Amnesia in Nunsense (Actors Theatre of Louisville), Curious Incident at CCAE Theatricals) as Mrs. Alexander & Others; Dallas McLaughlin (Merchant of Venice at Lincoln Center, NYC), The Ferryman at New Village Arts, Jesus Christ Superstar at Moonlight Amphitheater, Jurassic Park: The Musical at Upright Citizens Brigade NY/LA, Curious Incident at CCAE Theatricals) as Reverend Peters & Others; Drew Bradford (Diana at the La Jolla Playhouse; Cinderella, A Chorus Line, Peter Pan, Mary Poppins at Moonlight; Plaid Tidings at SDMT, Curious Incident at CCAE Theatricals) as Mr. Thompson & Others; Leianna Weaver (The Wizard of Oz at Musical Theatre West, Spring Awakening with East West Players, and Qing in the concert of the new musical Noble Family (McCoy Rigby Entertainment, Curious Incident at CCAE Theatricals) as No. 40 & Others; Jodi Marks (Aint' Misbehavin' at CCAE Theatricals; In the Heights, The Sound of Music with La Mirada; Once on This Island, Ragtime, Jesus Christ Superstar, Tarzan with Moonlight; as Female Swing; Tucker Boyes (The Light in the Piazza, Sunday in the Park with George with CCAE Theatricals, Quasimodo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Sweeney Todd in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street & Lumiere in Disney's Beauty and the Beast; as Male Swing. *All appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity.

Lewis Family Playhouse will offer one sensory-friendly performances of Curious Incident on Thursday, January 30th at 7:30p. This performance welcomes individuals with sensory needs, including those who are on the autism spectrum or those needing a more relaxed theatre experience. The production and theater environment will be altered, including modifications to sound and lighting, and audience members will be invited to enter and exit as needed during the performance. A sectioned off, quiet space will be available in the lobby for those needing to step out of the house during the performance.

The design and creative team, includes J. Scott Lapp, director; Natalie Iscovich, choreographer; Maxwell Transue, Music Composer; Caitlin Muelder, dialect coach; Matthew Herman, scenic design; Mike Billings, lighting design; Blake McCarty, projection design; Janet Pitcher, costume design; Jon Fredette, sound design; Peter Herman, hair & wig design; Holly Lapp, props master; Megan Reed assistant stage manager; Phil Gold*, production stage manager; Buck Mason, production manager; and Lindsay Brooks, casting.

