Meet On Beach Multi-City Event Transforms Communities Along The Iconic Beach Boulevard Route

The first-ever Meet on Beach multi-city community festival is set to reimagine Beach Boulevard on Sunday, November 17 with a full day of live musical performances, local food activations, hands-on workshops, and more free activities for all to enjoy. Created by the Renew Beach Boulevard Coalition, the alliance behind the economic revitalization and transformation of the 21-mile historic corridor, seven Orange County cities have joined together to produce a day of active and healthy fun for the surrounding communities.

Beach Boulevard, originally named Highway 39, was established in 1933 to serve as the primary connector between seven Orange County cities including La Habra, Buena Park, Anaheim, Stanton, Garden Grove, Westminster, and Huntington Beach. The boulevard stitches together Orange County and has the opportunity to become an even more iconic and lively destination for the region.

Meet on Beach, presented by the Southern California Association of Governments' Go Human campaign and produced by Community Arts Resources, connects seven Orange County cities via Beach Boulevard, beginning from the hills of La Habra and continuing all the way down to the ocean at Huntington Beach. The event is one of the efforts behind collectively renewing this shared corridor to position the boulevard for lasting and future economic development opportunities while enriching the social, civic, and economic well-being of the surrounding neighbors and residents. Each boulevard city will host an event to amplify the future vision of Beach Boulevard as a more active, walkable, and bikeable street.

Start your day bright and early in La Habra and take a ride down the Coyote Creek Bikeway and stay for fun with the La Habra Children's Museum or watch live BMX and cross fit demonstrations. Next, head south to Buena Park and Anaheim's joint open streets event.

"We are excited to co-host Meet on Beach with the other six cities celebrating Beach Boulevard," said Dr. Swati Meshram, senior planner for the City of Buena Park. "The City of Buena Park is excited to present an open streets event in collaboration with the City of Anaheim, allowing participants to walk, bike, and play on 1.5 miles of Beach Boulevard from La Palma Avenue to Orange Avenue for the first time ever."

Musicians, dancers, and artists will breathe new life into the historical corridor at activations along the open streets route. Knott's Berry Farm's Independence Hall in Buena Park will be bustling with activities and entertainment from dance to rock and roll with musical performances by The Satin Dollz, Redboy Productions and The Springsteen Experience. Enjoy the open road and stroll on down to the West Anaheim Youth Center and enjoy musical performances, games, local food trucks and more.

Walk or ride to hands-on workshops at Stanton's Walkable Streets Lab and experience traffic safety through a new entertaining lens with "Safe Moves City," an interactive exhibit in Garden Grove allowing children to experience realistic traffic situations promoting safety while biking or walking. Westminster's Civic Center will host an active and healthy fun fair for the whole family.

The celebration will continue in Huntington Beach, where Meet on Beach culminates with a party on the beach including a bicycle rodeo by the Huntington Beach Police Department, a live performance by the Ramsey Brothers Band, local food trucks, BMX and bike demonstrations, and more.

"Huntington Beach is stoked to participate in Meet on Beach! It is a great opportunity to showcase individual cities that border one of the most iconic boulevards in all of California," said Julie Toledo, City of Huntington Beach, Public Information Officer. "Surf City plans a family-friendly event at Beach and PCH that will encourage all to come out and explore awesome booths, great food, and lively entertainment."

Go car-fee for the whole day and ride to Meet on Beach events by OC Bus! To encourage public transportation on Beach Boulevard and throughout Orange County, the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) will give free OC Bus day passes to those who pledge to ride the bus on November 17.

Meet on Beach is presented by the Southern California Association of Governments' (SCAG) Go Human campaign in partnership with the Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee; and produced by Community Arts Resources; in association with the cities of La Habra, Buena Park, Anaheim, Stanton, Garden Grove, Westminster, and Huntington Beach. For more information, visit meetonbeach.com.





