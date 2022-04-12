MEMPHIS Opens Moonlight's 41st Season Next Month

"Memphis The Musical," the 2010 Tony Award winning musical which had its pre-Broadway run at the La Jolla Playhouse, will open Moonlight Stage Productions' 41st summer season May 11 - 28, 2022 at 8 p.m. This critically acclaimed musical won four Tony Awards in 2010 including Best Musical and Best Original Score, four Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Music, and four Outer Critic Circle Awards including Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Score. Tickets, priced $17 - $61, are on sale online at moonlightstage.com or by phone at (760) 724-2110.



"Memphis" takes place in the smoky halls and underground clubs of the segregated 50s, where a DJ named Huey Calhoun (Bryan Banville) falls in love with rock and roll and an electrifying singer named Felicia (Janaya Mahealani Jones). "Memphis" is an original story about the cultural revolution that erupted when Huey's vision met Felicia's voice, and the music changed forever. Audiences are invited to come along on their incredible journey to the ends of the airwaves and experience a musical that is filled with laughter, vibrant choreography, and roof-raising rock 'n' roll.

The show features a Tony winning score with music by Bon Jovi's founding member and keyboardist David Bryan and Joe DiPietro ("I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change"), who also pens the show's book and is based on a concept by the late George W. George. The show is loosely based on the real story of Memphis disc jockey Dewey Phillips (1926 - 1968), one of the first white DJs to play black music in the 1950s. The show played on Broadway to critical acclaim from October 19, 2009 to August 5, 2012. The pre-Broadway production was staged at the La Jolla Playhouse from August 19 - September 28, 2008, then on to the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle from January 27 through February 15, 2009.



Making his Moonlight debut is Director and Choreographer Jeffrey Polk whose extensive experience includes directing, performing, and teaching across the globe including Broadway, National Tours, TV, and Film. In 2019, he directed "In The Heights" for Muse Machine in Dayton, Ohio. Other shows he has enjoyed working on include: Directing and Choreographing "The Color Purple" at the Greenway Court Theater; Directing and Choreographing "Smokey Joe's Café" at The Pasadena Playhouse (Best Director of A Musical from NAACP); Associate Director of "Blues In The Night;" Associate Director at Wallis Annenberg and Laguna Playhouse with Director Sheldon Epps of "The Hot Mikado;" Director/Choreographer at 42nd St. Moon in San Francisco of "Ain't Misbehavin';" Choreographer at La Mirada Theatre with Director Ken Page of "Dreamgirls;" Choreographer/Associate Director at TUTS with Director Sheldon Epps of "Kiss Me Kate;" Choreographer/Associate Director at The Pasadena Playhouse with Director Sheldon Epps; and Guest Director with The Young Americans World Tours.



The creative team also includes Music Director and Conductor Lyndon Pugeda, Set Design by Stephen Gifford, Costume Design by Paul Tazewell, Lighting Design by Jennifer Edwards, Projection Design by Jonathan Infante, Hair and Wig Design by Peter Herman, Costume Coordination by Felicia Broschart, Properties Coordination by Bonnie Durben, and is Stage Managed by Topaz Cooks.



The cast includes Bryan Banville, Janaya Mahealani Jones, Shaun T. Evans, Kevin "Blax" Burroughs, Marqell Edward Clayton, Morgan Carberry, Greg Nicholas, Van Angelo, Kiana Baylor, Kalin Booker, Jake Bradford, Xavier J. Bush, John Cardenas, Zane Davis, Deborah Fauerbach, Shannon Gerrity, Donny Gersonde, Joey Guerra, DarRand Hall, Shirley Johnston, Justin Lunsford, Marisa Moenho, Joy Newbegin, Kumari Small, E.Y. Washington, and John Wells III.

The remaining musicals of the season are Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" (June 8 - 25), "Something Rotten!" (July 20 - August 6), "Ragtime The Musical" (August 17 - September 3), and "Kinky Boots" (September 14 - October 1).



For more information, visit moonlightstage.com or call (760) 724-2110.