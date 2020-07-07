Laguna Playhouse Postpones 100th Anniversary Season Until 2021

After careful consideration, and due to the ongoing challenges presented by Covid-19, Laguna Playhouse will delay the start of its centennial season to early 2021.

Due to the delay of the season, the Playhouse will be making some changes to the previously-announced lineup. While this still remains fluid, the artistic team remains dedicated to fulfilling its promise of delivering seven world-class shows during its centennial season.

They look forward to sharing updated developments as they are confirmed. In the meantime, the Playhouse is working on bringing audiences some of your favorite artists virtually, and plan on offering various virtual programming until it is safe to open the Moulton Theatre doors again.

Like all theatres, the Playhouse can't wait to welcome back staff and audiences to the theatre to celebrate its 100th anniversary and enjoy and experience the art we all love so much. Details on virtual programming will be announced shortly.

