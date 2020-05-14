La Jolla Playhouse's Digital WOW Series Begins May 14

On Thursday, May 14, the Playhouse's Digital WOW Series launches with Mike Sears and Lisa Berger's ANCIENT, a Playhouse-commissioned video installation that explores the relationship between repetition and meditation, the routine and the ancient. Next up, starting May 26, will be WALKS OF LIFE, an original, Playhouse-commissioned work of auditory theatre by Blindspot Collective that patrons experience while walking through their own neighborhoods. Tickets to both shows are free, with reservations available at LaJollaPlayhouse.org on May 14 and May 26 respectively.

Jersey Boys Dance Tutorial - in case you missed it (or just want to watch it again)

We had a blast with Jersey Boys' Tony-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo last Friday when he led a dance tutorial of "Oh, What a Night." In addition to the live Q&A with Sergio and Jersey Boys stage and screen stars Jarrod Spector and Erich Bergen, 16 Jersey Boys alumni from around the world also joined the dancing fun. Click here for the dance tutorial, and click here to view the full event.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You