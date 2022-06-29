La Jolla Playhouse's 2023 WOW Festival to Take Place at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in April 2023

La Jolla Playhouse has announced the location of its 2023 Without Walls (WOW) Festival of immersive and site-inspired work. Presented in association with the San Diego Symphony, next year's WOW Festival will take place April 27 - 30, 2023 at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park.

Like previous WOW Festivals, the 2023 event will feature four action-packed days of theatre, dance, music, puppetry, spectacle events, and more, with multiple performances by acclaimed local, national and international artists occurring throughout the weekend. Ticket information and a complete roster of artists and projects will be announced at a later date. Information on artist submissions for the WOW Festival is available at wowfestival.org/artist.

The WOW Festival at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park will create a vibrant communal space where patrons can gather to experience WOW performances, engage in lively discussions about the work, and enjoy the many food and drink options of offer at the Symphony's exciting downtown location.

"We are overjoyed to partner with the San Diego Symphony for the 2023 WOW Festival. Our two institutions share a love of artistic innovation, and The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park offers unparalleled opportunities for artists to explore and create boundary-breaking theatre. Its central downtown location and stunning setting on the bay, along with the Symphony's deep commitment to the community, make The Rady Shell a fantastic spot for our next WOW Festival, enabling the event to grow even deeper roots in San Diego and beyond," remarked Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse.

"The San Diego Symphony is thrilled to welcome La Jolla Playhouse's 2023 WOW Festival to The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park next season. Several years ago, when we began to dream of building The Rady Shell and what it could do for our community, we had hopes that it would be a hub for culture, creativity, imagination, and ultimately a space for all to gather and enjoy unique shared experiences. The WOW Festival has become all of this and more, and I can't wait to see the performances they have planned to present at our beautiful bayfront home!" said Martha Gilmer, Chief Executive Officer of the San Diego Symphony.

The Playhouse's signature Without Walls (WOW) series has become one of the region's most popular and acclaimed performance programs. Since its inception in 2011, the Playhouse has been commissioning and presenting this series of immersive, site-inspired and virtual productions throughout the San Diego community, including eight stand-alone productions, five WOW Festivals and fourteen Digital WOW pieces. With the appetite for WOW growing tremendously over the last decade, the Playhouse is now producing the festival annually, making it a staple of the San Diego events calendar for local, national and international artists and audiences.

La Jolla Playhouse is a place where artists and audiences come together to create what's new and next in the American theatre, from Tony Award-winning productions, to imaginative programs for young audiences, to interactive experiences outside our theatre walls. Founded in 1947 by Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire and Mel Ferrer, the Playhouse is currently led by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse, and Managing Director Debby Buchholz. The Playhouse is internationally renowned for the development of new plays and musicals, including mounting 108 world premieres, commissioning 60 new works, and sending 33 productions to Broadway - including the hit musical Come From Away - garnering a total of 38 Tony Awards, as well as the 1993 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre. Visit www.LaJollaPlayhouse.org.

Founded in 1910, the San Diego Symphony is the oldest orchestra in California and one of the largest and most significant cultural organizations in San Diego. The Orchestra performs for more than 250,000 people each season, offering a wide variety of programming at its two much-loved venues, Copley Symphony Hall in downtown San Diego (now under renovation) and The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on San Diego Bay. Music Director Rafael Payare leads the orchestra's 82 full-time musicians, graduates of the finest and most celebrated music schools in the United States and abroad. For more than 30 years, the San Diego Symphony has provided comprehensive learning and community engagement programs reaching more than 65,000 students annually and bringing innovative programming to San Diego's diverse neighborhoods and schools. For more information, visit www.sandiegosymphony.org.