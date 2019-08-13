Impro Theatre's SHAKESPEARE UNSCRIPTED Comes to North Coast Rep

Paying homage to the genius of William Shakespeare, Impro Theatre's company spontaneously creates a brand new play in The Bard's unmistakable style. Using language that sizzles with poetry, colorful imagery and bawdy innuendo, "Shakespeare UnScripted" starts with audience suggestions and brings to life the monarchs, spirits, lovers and fools that make up Shakespeare's world.

SHAKESPEARE UNSCRIPTED will occur on September 16, 2019 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $29 ($24 for Season Subscribers) with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.





