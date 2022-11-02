Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hammer Theatre Center Presents MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING in February 2023

Performances run February 2-5, 2023.

Register for San Diego News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 02, 2022  
Hammer Theatre Center Presents MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING in February 2023

Hammer Theatre Center invites audiences to escape to the Italian Riviera during its National Theatre Live (NT Live) screening of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Simon Godwin (Twelfth Night, Anthony and Cleopatra, Romeo & Juliet).

Filmed in front of a live audience at The National Theatre in London, this beloved comedy of new beginnings features Katherine Parkinson (Home, I'm Darling, The IT Crowd) and John Heffernan (The Crown, Becoming Elizabeth) in a new production reset in the 1930s.

This gleeful production takes place in the legendary family-run Hotel Messina visited by artists, celebrities, and royalty. When the owner's daughter falls for a dashing young soldier, the hallways are ringing with the sounds of wedding bells. However, not all guests are in the mood for love, and a string of deceptions soon follow.

WHERE:

Hammer Theatre Center

101 Paseo De San Antonio, San José

(Between 2nd and 3rd Streets)

WHEN:

7:00pm, Thursday, February 2, 2023
2:00pm, Sunday, February 5, 2023




New Works by Keith Bunin, Idris Goodwin & More to be Presented in La Jolla Playhouses Photo
New Works by Keith Bunin, Idris Goodwin & More to be Presented in La Jolla Playhouse's 2022 DNA New Work Series
La Jolla Playhouse has announced the dates and projects for its 2022 DNA New Work Series, running December 1 – 12 in the Playhouse’s Rao and Padma Makineni Play Development Center.
Review: INTO THE BREECHES! at North Coast Repertory Theatre Photo
Review: INTO THE BREECHES! at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Behind-the-scenes antics, a play within a play, and costumed comedy are well loved because they work, and INTO THE BREECHES! combines them in wartime for a fun night at the theatre.  INTO THE BREECHES! is playing at North Coast Repertory Theatre through November 13th. 
Diversionary Theatre Announces Cast & Creative Team For THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP Photo
Diversionary Theatre Announces Cast & Creative Team For THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP
Diversionary Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its production of The Mystery of Irma Vep by Charles Ludlam, co-directed by Diversionary Executive Artistic Director Matt M. Morrow and Allison Spratt Pearce. The Mystery of Irma Vep will run December 1 - December 24 at Diversionary Theatre in University Heights. 
SCOTT ROBBINS AND THE TRAVELING SHOW to Perform at the Diversionary Theatre in November Photo
SCOTT ROBBINS AND THE TRAVELING SHOW to Perform at the Diversionary Theatre in November
The cast of the new musical “Scott Robbins and the Traveling Show” has rolled into town and moved into their new theatre home in the heart of University Heights in San Diego. This troupe of circus performers are performing live November 11 & 12 at the Diversionary Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You


Hammer Theatre Center Presents MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING in February 2023Hammer Theatre Center Presents MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING in February 2023
November 2, 2022

Hammer Theatre Center invites audiences to escape to the Italian Riviera during its National Theatre Live (NT Live) screening of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Simon Godwin (Twelfth Night, Anthony and Cleopatra, Romeo & Juliet).
New Works by Keith Bunin, Idris Goodwin & More to be Presented in La Jolla Playhouse's 2022 DNA New Work SeriesNew Works by Keith Bunin, Idris Goodwin & More to be Presented in La Jolla Playhouse's 2022 DNA New Work Series
November 1, 2022

La Jolla Playhouse has announced the dates and projects for its 2022 DNA New Work Series, running December 1 – 12 in the Playhouse’s Rao and Padma Makineni Play Development Center.
Diversionary Theatre Announces Cast & Creative Team For THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEPDiversionary Theatre Announces Cast & Creative Team For THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP
October 31, 2022

Diversionary Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its production of The Mystery of Irma Vep by Charles Ludlam, co-directed by Diversionary Executive Artistic Director Matt M. Morrow and Allison Spratt Pearce. The Mystery of Irma Vep will run December 1 - December 24 at Diversionary Theatre in University Heights. 
SCOTT ROBBINS AND THE TRAVELING SHOW to Perform at the Diversionary Theatre in NovemberSCOTT ROBBINS AND THE TRAVELING SHOW to Perform at the Diversionary Theatre in November
October 31, 2022

The cast of the new musical “Scott Robbins and the Traveling Show” has rolled into town and moved into their new theatre home in the heart of University Heights in San Diego. This troupe of circus performers are performing live November 11 & 12 at the Diversionary Theatre.
Andrew Polec Will Reprise Role in HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at the Old GlobeAndrew Polec Will Reprise Role in HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at the Old Globe
October 31, 2022

The Old Globe has announced the full cast and creative team for its 25th annual production of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Globe Resident Artist James Vásquez (Hair) directs San Diego’s yuletide favorite musical once again with Andrew Polec reprising his role as The Grinch.