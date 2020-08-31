Diversionary Theatre Announces Two Storytelling Events for the Public

September 14th, 2020 will be BIQTPOC Stories, and September 21st, 2020 will be COVID SLAM!

Open Flame is a free storytelling event presented by Diversionary Theatre. It's a chance for the community to gather around the proverbial campfire and spin stories inspired by a unique theme or community at each event. Tune in to listen, or sign up to share a story of your own.

Storytellers must sign up in advance, and prepare a five minute story based on that event's theme.

Cozy up to the fire for a fascinating evening of stories as diverse as the members of the community who share them.

Coming up in September, they will be offering two different storytelling events:

September 14th, 7pm-8pm



BIQTPOC Stories (Black, Indigenous, Queer, Trans, People of Color) Storytellers identifying as persons of color only please.

Event details:

At this event, they are making space for BIQTPOC voices specifically to share their stories. Only BIQTPOC storytellers will be programmed, however, they encourage their entire community to tune in to hear their stories! BIQTPOC storytellers will be asked to prepare a five minute story or spoken word piece to share with the community live on zoom. Any theme welcome. Storytellers will also need to register in advance and fill out a waiver.

September 21st, 7pm-8pm

Covid Slam! All storytellers welcome

Event details:

Join us for an evening of COVID-19 inspired stories. Do you need to speak about it? Rant and rave about it? Or laugh about it? They invite anyone in their community to sign up and prepare a five-minute story or spoken word piece based on the unprecedented times we are living in. You will also need to fill out a waiver.

HOSTED BY

KENNY RAMOS



Kenny Ramos (Barona Band of Mission Indians, Kumeyaay Nation) grew up on the Barona Indian Reservation and started his theater career locally at Starlight and Moonlight Stage Productions before attending UCLA, where he earned a BA in American Indian Studies. He is currently an ensemble member at Cornerstone Theater Company and Native Voices at the Autry and has also performed at Oregon Shakespeare Festival, The Kennedy Center, Rose Theater Omaha, Perseverance Theatre, Passage Theatre, and the Denver Center. Kenny is a recipient of First Peoples Fund's Cultural Capital Fellowship and is the first Native American to receive Theatre Communications Group's Fox Foundation Resident Actor Fellowship. Kenny is passionate about creating theatre that centers Native perspectives and challenges settler colonial realities of American society, and when not performing, he works with California Native Vote Project and is actively involved with language revitalization efforts and two spirit advocacy within his tribal community.

