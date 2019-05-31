Diversionary Announces 34th Season

Diversionary has announced its 2019-2020 line up. It is Executive Artistic Director Matt M. Morrow's fifth full season of programming. He has this to say about the season:



"Next season will feature our most inclusive program to date, proving that the LGBT community is united in the face of adversity. Diversionary's 34th Season boldly captures and celebrates the identity of our entire community, and I couldn't be more proud to present two hilarious and provocative stories about the trans experience. Given the politicization and daily attacks on our transgender community, it's vital that Diversionary creates a space where they can feel safe, and see themselves represented on our stage. Because here at Diversionary, diversity, inclusion, and representation is a priority."

See the full lineup below!

San Diego Premiere Musical

GIRLFRIEND

Book by Todd Almond

Music and Lyrics by Matthew Sweet

Directed by Stephen Brotebeck

September 12-October 13, 2019 // Opening September 21

It's 1993 and mixtapes are the language of love. Set in the American heartland during the summer between high school and whatever comes next, College-bound jock Mike and self-assured but aimless Will find themselves drawn to each other. Their rush of first love full of excitement, confusion, and passion, forges an unlikely bond neither were expecting. Told to the power-pop precision of Matthew Sweet's seminal rock album, Girlfriend is a vibrant new musical about the terror and thrill of self discovery, and the life you want to lead.

Legacy Revival Production

THE SANTALAND DIARIES & SEASON'S GREETINGS



by David Sedaris

Adapted to the stage by Joe Mantello

Directed by Anthony Methvin

November 21-December 22, 2019 // Opening November 30

From the brilliantly twisted mind of David Sedaris comes a classic tonic for the holidaze. Out of work and options, The Santaland Diaries finds David as he begins his career as an elf in Macy's Santaland during the holiday crunch. Battling throngs of rabid families clamoring towards a drunken Santa to satiate their Christmas fix, David makes do with some hilarious observations on human nature, and an unexpected connection to the holiday spirit.

Add On just for the Holidaze:

In the form of a holiday newsletter, Season's Greetings finds Mrs. Dunbar, chipper as ever, updating us on her family's apocalyptic year. This rarely seen amuse-bouche of a play is performed by a rotating cast "after hours" in Fritz' Lounge post performance of The Santaland Diaries Friday and Saturday nights only*! Admission is free and the drinks are strong!

World Premiere

A KIND OF WEATHER

by Sylvan Oswald

Directed by Bea Basso



February 6-March 8, 2020 // Opening February 15

When Kid's grieving father pops up at his Brooklyn doorstep and asks to move in, it kinda puts a cramp in his sex life, not to mention the completion of his memoir about his gender transition. As he struggles to keep his professional and romantic deadlines, revelations about his family history begin to subvert his own narrative. A hilarious, time-jumping, tragi-comedy exploring gender identity and its effect on family, A Kind of Weather is about learning to be who you already are.

Oswald's work has been seen at Center Theatre Group, About Face Theatre, Joe's Pub and Clubbed Thumb. Honors include the Rosati Fellowship from Duke University Libraries, the Thom Thomas award from The Dramatists Guild, a Jerome Fellowship, and residencies at Sundance/Ucross, Macdowell Colony, and Yaddo.

West Coast Premiere

PLOT POINTS IN OUR SEXUAL DEVELOPMENT

by Miranda Rose Hall

Directed by Kym Pappas



March 26-April 26, 2020 // Opening April 4

Theo and Cecily are at a dire crossroads in their relationship and need to come clean with the details of their sexual histories. As they excavate their past encounters, the truth of their experiences begins to undermine the very foundation of their relationship. A contemporary queer love story, Plot Points In Our Sexual Development explores the intersection of gender and intimacy, and the dangers of revealing yourself to the person you love.

HEAD OVER HEELS

Songs by The Go-Go's

Based Upon The Arcadia by Sir Philip Sidney

Conceived and Original Book by Jeff Whitty

Adapted by James MacGruder

Music & Lyrics by The Go-Go's

Directed by Matt M. Morrow

May 21-April 21, 2020// Opening May 30

From the visionary behind Avenue Q comes a bold new Broadway musical fairytale where "Once Upon a Time" crashes into right now. In the mythical land of Arcadia, the royal family is challenged to set out on a journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction. Through their adventure gender roles are upended, relationships liberated, and love is discovered in the most surprising of ways. Told to the hypnotic beat of the iconic 80's all-girl rock band The Go-Go's, Head Over Heels joyously unveils a path to a new world where diversity is celebrated and ladies lead!





