Disney Unveils 2025 San Diego Comic-Con TV Panel Lineup- PERCY JACKSON, ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, & More

Disney has revealed the television panel and experience lineup taking place at San Diego's Comic-Con later this month. Beginning Thursday, July 24, Hulu’s King of the Hill backyard cookout, ABC’s A Very Abbott Block Party, FX’s “Alien: Earth” — “The Wreckage,” and The Percy Jackson Experience outdoor activations will be open to the public directly outside the San Diego Convention Center.

Additionally, there will be 13 star-studded panels, and inside the convention halls, autograph signing sessions and exclusive giveaways from series at the Disney Entertainment Television booth throughout the weekend. At the booth, fans can also step back in time with the Disney+ Rewind Room – a throwback photo experience celebrating iconic films and series from the ‘90s and 2000s. Take a look at the official panel schedule below.

Disney TV Comic-Con Panels

Thursday, 7/24/25

PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS (20TH TELEVISION / DISNEY BRANDED TELEVISION / DISNEY+), 11:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M., HALL H

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” returns to Hall H for a look ahead at the highly anticipated second season. Join series stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer, alongside executive producers Jon Steinberg, Craig Silverstein and Dan Shotz, for a conversation packed with behind-the-scenes stories and a deep dive into the new season, premiering this December on Disney+. Moderated by guest star Timothy Simons.

PHINEAS AND FERB (DISNEY BRANDED TELEVISION / DISNEY+), 11:00-11:45 A.M., INDIGO ROOM

Join co-creators Dan Povenmire and Swampy Marsh as they reunite with the cast Vincent Martella, David Errigo Jr., Ashley Tisdale, Dee Bradley Baker and Alyson Stoner at San Diego Comic-Con for the first time in a decade. Get the scoop on the brand-new season of Disney’s “Phineas and Ferb,” and enjoy exclusive sneak peeks and surprises.

FX’S “ALIEN: EARTH” (FX / HULU), 1:25-2:50 P.M., HALL H

FX’s “Alien: Earth” World Premiere and Q&A. When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat. Be​ among the first people in the world to see the pilot episode of FX’s “Alien: Earth” and join the panel for a super-sized, not-to-be-missed conversation with series creator Noah Hawley, EP David W. Zucker (Scott Free) and the cast of this highly anticipated sci-fi horror series inspired by the acclaimed feature film franchise. FX’s “Alien: Earth” makes impact Aug. 12 on the FX cable channel, Hulu, and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S., and Disney+ internationally.

SOLAR OPPOSITES (20TH TELEVISION ANIMATION / HULU), 3:00-3:45 P.M., INDIGO ROOM

Join the cast and producers of Hulu’s hit animated series for an out-of-this-world panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Stars Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack, Sean Giambrone and guest star Tiffany Haddish join executive producers Mike McMahan, Josh Bycel and Sydney Ryan for an exclusive look at what’s next for the extraterrestrial family —from new misadventures on Earth to more mayhem in the Wall.

KING OF THE HILL (20TH TELEVISION ANIMATION / HULU), 4:00-4:45 P.M., INDIGO ROOM

The animated series “King of the Hill” returns to San Diego Comic-Con for the world premiere of season 14, coming to Hulu this summer. It’s been 15 years since the last original episode of “King of the Hill” aired, and the Hill family and longtime friends are finally back: Arlen has changed; Hank and Peggy are now retired; and Bobby is all grown up.

Hear all about this classic series when co-creators and executive producers Mike Judge (Hank Hill, Boomhauer) and Greg Daniels, as well as showrunner and executive producer Saladin Patterson, along with cast Pamela Adlon (Bobby Hill), Lauren Tom (Connie and Minh Souphanousinphone) and Toby Huss (Dale Gribble) come together for the world premiere of the “King of the Hill” revival, ahead of its season premiere on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers on Monday, Aug. 4.

Saturday, 7/26/25

BOB’S BURGERS (20TH TELEVISION ANIMATION / HULU / FOX), 10:00-10:45 A.M., BALLROOM 20

Join the Belcher family as they move to Ballroom 20. Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard and supervising director Bernard Derriman will break news about the upcoming milestone 300th episode with the cast including H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy. The panel will include exclusive sneak peeks, a lively panel discussion and audience Q&A.

FUTURAMA (20TH TELEVISION ANIMATION / HULU), 11:00-11:45 A.M., BALLROOM 20

"Futurama” returns this fall on Hulu with 10 shiny new episodes, and Matt Groening has smuggled out some top-secret, never-before-seen footage under his fez. Come view the world premiere of this stolen treasure along with panelists Matt Groening and David X. Cohen, executive producers Claudia Katz and Ken Keeler, supervising director Peter Avanzino, moderator Lee Supercinski, and Futurama vocal superstars Billy West, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, David Herman and Maurice LaMarche.

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (20TH TELEVISION / ABC / HULU), 11:15 A.M.-12:15 P.M., INDIGO

Check out a screening of a fan-favorite episode from season four; and join creator and star Quinta Brunson, stars Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis and Sheryl Lee Ralph, alongside executive producers Patrick Schumacker, Randall Einhorn and Brian Rubenstein for a behind-the-scenes conversation about what makes the award-winning comedy an A+ hit.

THE SIMPSONS (20TH TELEVISION ANIMATION / FOX / DISNEY+), 11:45 A.M.-12:30 P.M., BALLROOM 20

Join “Futurama” creator Matt Groening, “The Simpsons” gag writers Matt Selman and Mike Price, director Matt Faughnan, consulting producer/director David Silverman, and surprise guest stars as they bring an exclusive sneak preview of season 37. So, put on Marge’s wig and thick Milhouse glasses for a scintillating 45 minutes of prizes, predictions and pretzels (call them Whitey Whackers).

THE ROOKIE (20TH TELEVISION / ABC / HULU), 12:30-1:30 P.M., INDIGO

Join executive producer and star Nathan Fillion alongside creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley as they give the audience a behind-the-scenes look at fan-favorite moments and tease new story arcs for the upcoming season. Plus, check out a special sneak preview from the season eight premiere.

AMERICAN DAD! (20TH TELEVISION ANIMATION / HULU / FOX), 12:45-1:30 P.M., BALLROOM 20

“American Dad!” is back on FOX and heading into their 20th season of outlandish plots, covert ops and alien escapades. Join the Smith family, friends and fish Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Dee Bradley Baker and Jeff Fischer, along with executive producers Matt Weitzman and Kara Vallow, and writer Nic Wegener for an unfiltered look at the behind-the-scenes antics and fan-favorite moments, plus a sneak peek at the upcoming season.

FAMILY GUY (20TH TELEVISION ANIMATION / HULU / FOX), 1:30-2:15 P.M., BALLROOM 20

Stars Alex Borstein, Seth Green and Jennifer Tilly along with executive producers Alec Sulkin and Kara Vallow return to Comic-Con with an inside look at what’s coming next for the characters, and well-known and beloved voices. Sure to bring big laughs and their signature irreverence, this panel is a can’t-miss stop for any “Family Guy” fan.

PARADISE (20TH TELEVISION / HULU), 1:45-2:45 P.M., INDIGO

Making their San Diego Comic-Con debut, star and executive producer Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us,” “Washington Black”) and creator and executive producer DAN FOGELMAN (“This Is Us,” “Cars”) celebrate and reflect on the captivating first season of Hulu’s “Paradise,” which critics called “one of the best shows on TV.” The creative team will discuss all the twists and turns of season one and tease what’s to come for season two.