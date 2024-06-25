DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For the past twenty years, audiences have been requesting North Coast Repertory Theatre to bring back the side-splitting, furiously paced farce, DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER, soon to reappear July 17 to Aug. 11. Playwright Marc Camoletti writes in the style of a classic French farce, full of mistaken identities, rapid-fire dialogue and unexpected twists. His recipe for comedic confusion combines some sexy hanky-panky, hilarious mix ups and of course, a gourmet dinner in a French country house. Audiences will be laughing from start to finish at the antics of these lovable (and sometimes not-so-lovable) characters. Box offices sales have been especially strong, so order tickets early to avoid disappointment.

Christopher Williams directs Brian Robert Burns,* Kim Morgan Dean,* Veronica Dunne*, Brandon Pierce,* Katy Tang,* and Jared Van Heel.* Vernon Willett is the Production Stage Manager; Jeruel Canda is the Production Assistant. The Design Team includes Marty Burnett (Resident Scenic Designer), Matthew Novotny (Lighting Design) Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), Chris Leussman (Sound Design), and Kevin Williams (Props).

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER previews begin on Wednesday, July 17. Opening Night is set for Saturday, July 20, at 8 pm. The play runs Wednesday, July 17, to Sunday, August 11, with performances on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm and Sundays at 7 pm. Added matinee performances at 2pm on Friday, July 19, and Wednesday, Aug. 7. A talkback session with the director and cast is scheduled for July 26.

North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $54 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Weeknights - $67, Wed. & Sat. Matinees/Sat. Eve. - $79; Sun. Night - $65. For ticket information and to secure your seats for DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER, call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org. Join us for a night of laughter, satire, and unforgettable entertainment.

