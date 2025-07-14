DECEIVED To Have West Coast Premiere at The Old Globe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Old Globe has announced the full cast and creative team for the West Coast premiere of Deceived by Johnna Wright (Bard on the Beach's Much Ado About Nothing - director, Blackbird Theatre's The Rivals - director) and Patty Jamieson (Shaw Festival's Ragtime, The Importance of Being Earnest - actor), adapted from the classic play Gaslight by Patrick Hamilton (Rope, The Duke in Darkness). Delicia Turner Sonnenberg (The Old Globe's Trouble in Mind, Skeleton Crew) directs this suspenseful thriller that will enthrall Globe audiences.

Performances begin August 9 and have been extended through September 7, 2025, with the opening on Thursday, August 14 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park. Tickets are available at TheOldGlobe.org.

Bella Manningham's new husband seems the doting partner, but when she sees the gaslights dim and he claims they have not, she begins to suspect the strange occurrences aren't just in her head. This exhilarating new adaptation of the beloved mystery blows the dust off a classic and is "a very satisfying piece of theatrical reinvention" (Toronto Star).

"Deceived is a psychological thriller that delivers suspense, melodrama, and a jolt of theatrical fun," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "Based on the classic play Gaslight, which inspired the famous film and placed a new word in our lexicon, Deceived is about the lies we tell each other, and ourselves, in the name of love. Stylish and stunning, it's given a breathtaking production by the Globe's dear friend Delicia Turner Sonnenberg and her team of first-rate collaborators. Deceived is a great night of theatre-an edge-of-your seat delight. I'm so happy to have it anchoring our summer season."

The cast of Deceived includes Brittany Bellizeare as Bella (Broadway's McNeal, Off-Broadway's Flex), Maggie Carneyas Elizabeth (The Old Globe's Pygmalion, Backyard Renaissance: Misery), Kennedy Tolson as Nancy (La Jolla Playhouse's Indian Princesses, La Jolla Playhouse DNA New Play Festival's Marble Rooftop), and Travis Van Winkleas Jack (Arena Stage's Death on the Nile, Netflix's "FUBAR").

Deceived understudies include Morgan Carberry (u/s Elizabeth) and Liliana Talwatte (u/s Bella and Nancy), and Justin Lang (u/s Jack).

Also joining Wright, Jamieson, and Sonnenberg as part of the creative team are Paige Hathaway (Scenic Design), Nicole Jescinth Smith (Costume Design), Bryan Ealey (Lighting Design), Fitz Patton (Sound Design and Original Music), Andrea Caban (Dialect Coach), Caparelliotis Casting (Casting), and Marie Jahelka (Production Stage Manager).

Ticket prices for Deceived start at $47. Performances for the four-week limited engagement run August 9 - September 7, 2025, with the official press opening on Thursday, August 14, at 7 p.m. Visit TheOldGlobe.org for tickets, a full schedule, and additional information.

Opening Night post-show receptions for the cast and donors are held in Hattox Hall, located in the Karen and Donald Cohn Education Center.

Deceived is supported by Lead Production Sponsors Terry Atkinson, Ann Davies, and Pamela Farr and Buford Alexander.

Additional financial support for The Old Globe is provided by The City of San Diego. The Theodor and Audrey Geisel Fund provides leadership support for The Old Globe's year-round activities.

The Tony Award-winning The Old Globe is one of the country's leading professional nonprofit regional theatres. Now in its 90th year, the Globe is San Diego's flagship performing arts institution, and it serves a vibrant community by creating theatre that lives beyond the stage. Under the leadership of Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein and Audrey S. Geisel Managing Director Timothy J. Shields, The Old Globe produces a year-round season of 16 productions of classic, contemporary, and new works on its three Balboa Park stages. The company's Summer Shakespeare Festival is internationally renowned, and in 2024 the Globe completed the Shakespeare canon with Edelstein's landmark production Henry 6, which received the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle's 2024 Craig Noel Award for "Outstanding New Play." More than 250,000 people annually attend Globe productions and participate in the theatre's artistic and arts engagement programs. Its nationally prominent Arts Engagement Department provides an array of participatory programs that make theatre matter to more people in neighborhoods throughout the region. Humanities programs at the Globe and around the city broaden the community's understanding of theatre art in all its forms. The Globe also boasts a range of new play development programs with professional and community-based writers, as well as the renowned The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program. Numerous world premieres-such as 2014 Tony Award winner for Best Musical A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Bright Star, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!-have been developed at The Old Globe and have gone on to highly successful runs on Broadway and at regional theatres across the country.

# # #