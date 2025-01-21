Cygnet Theatre Announces Lineup For Season 21 + Opening Date For New Contemporary Home

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cygnet Theatre has announced its 21st season, which will launch September 10, 2025 and run through July 19, 2026. The lineup will feature four musicals and two plays, including several award-winning and critically acclaimed productions.

This season will mark Cygnet's first season at The Joan and Irwin Jacobs Performing Arts Center (The Joan) – a new, world-class venue at Arts District Liberty Station that will serve as the production company's permanent home.

The season's musicals will kick off with: Follies, book by James Goldman, lyrics and music by Stephen Sondheim, directed by Sean Murray, music direction by Patrick Marion, choreography by Katie Banville; A Christmas Carol, adaptation, lyrics and directed by Sean Murray, original score by Billy Thompson, music direction by Patrick Marion, choreography by Katie Banville; Cygnet's A Magical Holiday: Christmas at The Joan, directed by Carlos Mendoza; Somewhere Over The Border, by Brian Quijada, directed and choreographed by Carlos Mendoza; The SpongeBob Musical, based on the Series by Stephen Hillenburg, book by Kyle Jarrow, musical production conceived by Tina Landau, directed by Katie Banville. Cygnet will also produce plays, including: the hilarious Vanya And Sonya And Masha And Spike, by Christopher Durang, directed by Anthony Methvin; and the thought-provoking The Lehman Trilogy, by Stefano Massini, directed by Sean Murray.

"Our move to The Joan at Liberty Station marks an exciting new chapter for Cygnet Theatre," said Sean Murray, Artistic Director. "This state-of-the-art space allows us to bring our mission to life in new and dynamic ways, offering audiences the same exceptional, impactful and provocative storytelling that we are known for. With the support of amazing donors to build this new center for the San Diego arts, we are thrilled to create a vibrant hub for creativity and connection in the heart of the Arts District, made possible by the passion and dedication of our talented team, board and staff."

The season will mark the official opening of The Joan and Irwin Jacobs Performing Arts Center with Cygnet's first showing of Follies. The Joan – nicknamed for the late Joan Jacobs, lead donor of this landmark project and avid supporter of the arts – is the result of a unique nonprofit partnership between Cygnet and NTC Foundation. The organizations joined forces for an ambitious adaptive reuse project renovating and restoring historic Naval Building 178, retaining key original elements, while reimagining the space to create contemporary, functional theaters for Cygnet. Upon completion, it will be the only free-standing live performance space at Arts District Liberty Station, elevating the arts landscape in San Diego with an unparalleled cultural experience for years to come. The Joan will feature the Joseph Clayes III Theater – a 280+-seat proscenium theater – as well as a 150-seat flexible studio space, nicknamed the Dottie Studio Theater for donor Dorothea Laub, as well as state-of-the-art back-of-house facilities, acoustic elements and more. This new, modern space will allow Cygnet to elevate their productions, beginning with the highly-anticipated Season 21, and serve more San Diegans than ever before.

Since announcing the project in 2022 and breaking ground in early 2024, The Joan has received significant community support, helping to realize the building's momentous transformation. Cygnet Theatre and NTC Foundation are relying on continued philanthropic support to fulfill the remainder of the needed funds, with the project currently standing at 86% of the $43.5 million fundraising goal. Cygnet Theatre and NTC Foundation invite the public to help bring this incredible new venue to life and support Cygnet in continuing to bring world-class performances to the San Diego community for years to come.

"We are thrilled to welcome our audiences to experience Cygnet as they never have before in our new home at The Joan," said Bill Schmidt, Cygnet Executive Director. "This season marks a new era for Cygnet. We are honored to partner with NTC Foundation in bringing this incredible space to life, allowing us to continue bringing world-class theatre to San Diego. We look forward to a bright future connecting with the performing arts and local communities in new and exciting ways."

With the announcement of the new season, Cygnet Theatre also unveiled a refreshed brand identity, including a modernized Cygnet logo, cohesive logo incorporating The Joan, as well as a redesigned website. The new Cygnet logo reinforces the iconic BLACK SWAN design, symbolizing the organization's rich artistic legacy and dynamic future. The redesigned website offers an enhanced user experience and reflects Cygnet Theatre's bold new chapter at Liberty Station.

Season 21 renewal subscriptions are available now and can be purchased in person at the box office located at 4040 Twiggs Street in San Diego Old Town Historic State Park, by calling 619-337-1525, or by visiting cygnettheatre.org. New Season 21 subscriptions will be available mid-March 2025. Single show tickets for these productions will be available at a later date.

Donations to The Joan can be made via www.building178.org, by contacting Campaign Manager Mindy DeDominicis at 619-574-0059 x178 and all donations checks should be made payable to Building 178 Performing Arts Center and mailed to California Bank of Commerce at 1620 5th Avenue Suite 120, San Diego, CA 92101. Naming opportunities are still available and Donor Wall inclusions are available for a minimum donation of $25,000.

About Cygnet Theatre

Cygnet Theatre Company produces a year-round season of professional Off-Broadway-style theatre as well as thought-provoking and engaging educational programming. Cygnet is committed to maintaining high standards of artistic and fiscal integrity, and serves more than 50,000 patrons annually from San Diego and beyond. Cygnet performs its mainstage productions at the brand-new theatre in Arts District Liberty Station. An active member of the San Diego community, Cygnet has outreach programs serving tens of thousands of students and community members annually.

For more information, visit www.cygnettheatre.org.

CYGNET THEATRE 21ST SEASON AND INAUGURAL SEASON AT THE JOAN

Follies

Book by James Goldman

Lyrics and Music by Stephen Sondheim

Directed by Sean Murray

Music Direction by Patrick Marion

Choreography by Katie Banville

Sept. 10 – Oct. 5, 2025

Joseph Clayes III Theater

Stephen Sondheim's Follies is a dazzling and bittersweet exploration of love, loss, and the passage of time. Set in a crumbling theatre, former showgirls reunite one last time, reliving their heyday and confronting the choices that shaped their lives. With iconic songs like "Broadway Baby" and "Losing My Mind," this Tony Award-winning masterpiece blends haunting nostalgia with show-stopping spectacle in a moving celebration of dreams and regrets.

Vanya and Sonya and Masha and Spike

By Christopher Durang

Directed by Anthony Methvin

Oct. 8 – Nov. 2, 2025

Dottie Studio Theater

This riotous comedy blends sibling drama with Chekhovian absurdity. When movie star Masha returns to her childhood home with her boy-toy Spike, she upends the quiet lives of her quirky brother Vanya and adopted sister Sonia. Chaos ensues in this whip-smart, laugh-out-loud play about family dysfunction, middle-aged angst, and the unexpected joys of life.

A Christmas Carol

Adaptation & Lyrics by Sean Murray

Original Score by Billy Thompson

Directed by Sean Murray

Music Direction by Patrick Marion

Choregraphy by Katie Banville

Nov. 26 – Dec. 28, 2025

Joseph Clayes III Theater

Celebrate ten years of A Christmas Carol at Cygnet Theatre with a fresh twist in honor of Cygnet's new home at The Joan! This reimagined production of Charles Dickens' timeless tale of hope and redemption brings a visually stunning and heartwarming experience to the stage. With a refreshed script, captivating storytelling, and festive magic, this cherished holiday tradition is perfect for audiences of all ages and sure to delight the entire family. Join us as we welcome the season with joy, wonder, and the enduring spirit of the holidays.

Cygnet's A Magical Holiday: Christmas at The Joan

Created & Directed by Carlos Mendoza

Choregraphy by Kristel Nichols & Carlos Mendoza

Musical Arrangements by Justin Gray

Dec. 10 – 28, 2025

Dottie Studio Theater

This all-singing, all-dancing performance brings joy to audiences of all ages with live renditions of beloved festive classics, including "All I Want for Christmas Is You," "We Need a Little Christmas," "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Let It Snow," "We Wish You a Merry Christmas," "Feliz Navidad," and "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree." The show's vibrant, colorful production evokes the festive magic of the iconic Rockettes Christmas Spectacular. Fun, energetic, and entertaining, it's the perfect way to light up your holiday season.

Somewhere Over The Border

By Brian Quijada

Directed and choreographed by Carlos Mendoza

Feb. 18 – March 15, 2026

San Diego Premiere

Joseph Clayes III Theater

Inspired by a real-life journey, Somewhere Over the Border weaves a heartwarming tale of resilience and hope. Blending magical realism with the charm of The Wizard of Oz, this moving musical follows Reyna's courageous journey to build a better life. With vibrant characters and a lively score, it's a story about family, sacrifice, and the pursuit of the American Dream.

The Lehman Trilogy

By Stefano Massini

Directed by Sean Murray

March 25 – April 19, 2026

San Diego Premiere

Dottie Studio Theater

Winner of the 2022 Tony Award for Best Play, The Lehman Trilogy is a gripping saga spanning over 150 years. It traces the rise and fall of the Lehman Brothers, from immigrant beginnings to the heights of Wall Street power. This epic tale of ambition, innovation, and greed offers a sweeping look at the complexities of American capitalism. With three actors playing over seventy roles, it's a theatrical tour de force that's as thought-provoking as it is visually stunning.

The SpongeBob Musical

Based on the Series by Stephen Hillenburg

Book by Kyle Jarrow

Musical production conceived by Tina Landau

Directed by Katie Banville

June 10 – July 5, 2026

Joseph Clayes III Theater

Dive into the underwater world of Bikini Bottom with The SpongeBob Musical! When disaster threatens their beloved home, SpongeBob and his quirky friends must band together to save the day. Packed with unforgettable songs by music legends and colorful characters, this high-energy, family-friendly musical celebrates friendship, optimism, and the power of community. It's pure fun for audiences of all ages! Featuring songs written by the biggest musicians of the time including David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend and Lady A to name a few!

Comments