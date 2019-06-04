Bianca Norwood, Taylor Iman Jones Cast in The Old Globe's THE TALE OF DESPEREAUX

The Old Globe announces cast and creative team as PigPen Theatre Co. returns with a world premiere musical: The Tale of Despereaux. Based on the novel by Kate DiCamillo and the Universal Pictures animated film, with book, music, and lyrics by PigPen Theatre Co., this inspiring family-friendly adventure will be directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and PigPen Theatre Co. It will run July 6 - August 11, 2019 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center, opening on Saturday, July 13 at 8:00 p.m. Single tickets start at $30.00 for children and $40.00 for adults, and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE, or at the Box Office at 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park.



The acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. brings their one-of-a-kind theatrical and musical inventiveness to Kate DiCamillo's beloved, Newbery Medal-winning modern fable. Despereaux is a courageous mouse who dreams of becoming a knight. He sets off on a noble quest that will take him down into dungeons and up to the heights of a castle tower to rescue a beautiful human princess-but the dark-hearted rat Roscuro has other ideas. Full of gorgeous music, stunning stage effects, witty performances, and a message of optimism and community, The Tale of Despereaux is an inspiring and beguiling story for all ages.

The cast includes Alex Falberg as Lester (Globe's The Old Man and The Old Moon; Periclesdirected by Trevor Nunn), Ben Ferguson as Furlough (Globe's The Old Man...), Curtis Gillen as Louise and Most High Head Mouse (The Old Man...; Pericles, HairBrained), Taylor Iman Jonesas Princess Pea and Merlot (Broadway's Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day, The Who's Tommy at The Kennedy Center, American Idiot tour), Ryan Melia as Librarian and Prisoner (Globe's The Old Man...; Pericles), Betsy Morgan as Miggery Sow and Antoinette (Globe's Rain; First Daughter Suite, Sweeney Todd), Bianca Norwood as Despereaux, Matt Nuernberger as Botticelli (Globe's The Old Man...; Pericles), Eric Petersen as Roscuro (Broadway's School of Rock, Escape to Margaritaville, Shrek The Musical, Peter and the Starcatcher), San Diego native Arya Shahi as King Philip (Globe's The Old Man...; Pericles), and Dan Weschler as Stained-Glass Knight (Globe's The Old Man...; Pericles); with swings Michael Cusimano, Natasha Harris, and Devon Hunt.



The award-winning creative team includes Jason Sherwood (Scenic Design; Globe's Ken Ludwig's The Gods of Comedy, Red Velvet; Rent: Live), Anita Yavich (Costume Design; Broadway's Fool for Love, Venus in Fur, Chinglish, Anna in the Tropics), Isabella Byrd (Lighting Design; Obie Award winner for Light Shining in Buckinghamshire; "Daddy", Continuity), Nevin Steinberg (Sound Design; Globe's Bright Star; Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, 2019 Drama Desk Award for Hadestown, The Cher Show), Lydia Fine and Nick Lehane (Puppetry Design), Jennifer Jancuska (Choreography), Christopher Jahnke (Music Director), Tara Rubin Casting/Merri Sugarman, CSA (Casting), and Libby Unsworth (Production Stage Manager).



"I'm completely thrilled to welcome the brilliant PigPen Theatre Co. back to the Globe," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "These exciting theatre makers are endlessly inventive, hugely talented, and committed to the idea that the stage is a place for magical fun, captivating music, and stories that touch and move us. The Tale of Despereaux is a perfect match for their gifts, because it, too, is about the power of stories to bewitch and transform us. It's a special delight that PigPen is working on this world premiere with the gifted director Marc Bruni, whose track record for spectacular staging precedes him, and with four accomplished musical theatre actors who join their merry band to create a work of theatre art that will enchant audiences of all ages."

Photo Credit: Michael Kushner





Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You