Bach Collegium San Diego to Present LAST BLASTS! in October

Performances will be held October 20-21, 2023.

By: Sep. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 2 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Bach Collegium San Diego to Present LAST BLASTS! in October

Bach Collegium San Diego will present Last Blasts! October 20-21, 2023, featuring favorites and memorable repertoire celebrating career capstones by G.P. Telemann and C.P.E. Bach. 

Enjoy excerpts from Bach's Doppio Concerto featuring Sylvia Berry, Fortepiano and Michael Sponseller, Harpsichord. 

Bach Collegium San Diego engages audiences with accessible, historically informed performances and educational programs featuring repertoire from the Renaissance, Baroque, and early Classical eras. The ensemble was founded in 2003 by Music Director Ruben Valenzuela to diversify the musical offerings of the San Diego community. 

Performance Schedule

Friday, October 20, 2023, 7:00 p.m. | All Souls Episcopal Church | 1475 Catalina Blvd., San Diego, CA 92107

Saturday, October 21, 2023, 3:00 p.m. | Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church |  3459 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - San Diego

1
Old Globes Globe For All Tour Announces THE COMEDY OF ERRORS Cast and Creatives Photo
Old Globe's Globe For All Tour Announces THE COMEDY OF ERRORS Cast and Creatives

The Old Globe has announced the full cast and creative team of the Globe for All Tour, now in its ninth year of making theatre matter to more people. Learn more here!

2
Interview: Erica Marie Weisz of THE ADDAMS FAMILY at San Diego Musical Theatre Photo
Interview: Erica Marie Weisz of THE ADDAMS FAMILY at San Diego Musical Theatre

Weisz took a moment from singing, dancing, and cutting off the heads of roses to talk about her love for the role of Morticia and what the audiences can expect from this production of THE ADDAMS FAMILY which is playing at San Diego Musical Theatre through October 29th.

3
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to San Diego Junior Theatre in October Photo
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to San Diego Junior Theatre in October

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation’s longest-running youth theatre program, kicks off its 76th Season with a return of the beloved classic, The Sound of Music! Learn more about the musical and find out how to get tickets here!

4
Le Salon de Musiques Presents The Stellar Quartet Integra Photo
Le Salon de Musiques Presents The Stellar Quartet Integra

Welcome to LE SALON DE MUSIQUES SEASON 2023-2024 GRAND OPENING! Join us for an evening of exquisite chamber music featuring the stellar Quartet Integra. Don't miss this program of string quartets by Purcell, Beethoven, and Schubert.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow Can't Wait to Get HARMONY on Broadway Video
Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow Can't Wait to Get HARMONY on Broadway
Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED Video
Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
View all Videos

San Diego SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Angel Next Door
North Coast Repertory Theatre (9/06-10/08)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DRAGON MAMA
Diversionary Theatre (9/14-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Enjoy Your Favorite HBO Max Movies & TV Shows Without Internet Show
Breathing Storytellers (3/21-3/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Civic Theatre- San Diego (7/30-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ZACH
OnStage Playhouse (10/13-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MJ
Civic Theatre- San Diego (3/05-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mrs. Doubtfire
Civic Theatre- San Diego (6/04-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Doubt: A Parable
New Village Arts (9/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sound of Music
Casa del Prado Theatre (10/27-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Topkapi Palace Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-2/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You