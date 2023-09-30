Bach Collegium San Diego to Present LAST BLASTS! in October

Performances will be held October 20-21, 2023.
POPULAR
Bach Collegium San Diego will present Last Blasts! October 20-21, 2023, featuring favorites and memorable repertoire celebrating career capstones by G.P. Telemann and C.P.E. Bach.
Enjoy excerpts from Bach's Doppio Concerto featuring Sylvia Berry, Fortepiano and Michael Sponseller, Harpsichord.
Bach Collegium San Diego engages audiences with accessible, historically informed performances and educational programs featuring repertoire from the Renaissance, Baroque, and early Classical eras. The ensemble was founded in 2003 by Music Director Ruben Valenzuela to diversify the musical offerings of the San Diego community.
Friday, October 20, 2023, 7:00 p.m. | All Souls Episcopal Church | 1475 Catalina Blvd., San Diego, CA 92107
Saturday, October 21, 2023, 3:00 p.m. | Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church | 3459 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Videos
|The Angel Next Door
North Coast Repertory Theatre (9/06-10/08) PHOTOS
|DRAGON MAMA
Diversionary Theatre (9/14-10/08)
|Enjoy Your Favorite HBO Max Movies & TV Shows Without Internet Show
Breathing Storytellers (3/21-3/22)
|Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Civic Theatre- San Diego (7/30-8/04)
|ZACH
OnStage Playhouse (10/13-10/28)
|MJ
Civic Theatre- San Diego (3/05-3/10)
|Mrs. Doubtfire
Civic Theatre- San Diego (6/04-6/09)
|Doubt: A Parable
New Village Arts (9/22-10/22)
|The Sound of Music
Casa del Prado Theatre (10/27-11/12)
| Topkapi Palace Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-2/09)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You