BWW Review: LIT at Blindspot Collective

In a time where people are saying that they "can see the light at the end of the tunnel", Blindspot Collective's new show LIT, tells audiences of all ages that you can be your own source of light in the darkness.

LIT, commissioned by the California Center for the Arts, Escondido, from Blindspot Collective is both entertaining and educational, as it brings to life a story about Celeste, the daughter of the moon. The world has been plunged into the dark since the sun has gone away, and that leaves her mother Moon constantly busy and starting to fade. Celeste decides to go on a journey to help by finding more light.

This new musical is set in a fun folktale world where songs and characters are woven into the script. Birds talk, pirates sing and steal light (and dream of pizza), sea monsters can glow, and puppets, both the shadow and the 3-d variety coexist and inspire.

As Celeste's travels take her through this twilight landscape, she learns about different kinds of light, makes friends with people and creatures great and small, and learns that connection is the spark that lights the world. When she gets into situations where she may feel overwhelmed, she chants a calming litany of the types of life ''phosphorescence, incandescence, luminescence."

The ensemble is made up of six performers, Kailey Agpaoa, Morgan Hollingsworth, Joe Kao, Dakota Ringer, Sarah Jane Salonga, Heather Tjalma Barton. Some sing, some dance, some play musical instruments, but they all have a sense of play and imagination that is important in theatre that is designed to capture audiences of all ages.

Directed by Desha Crownover who also wrote the story the show is based on, the book and lyrics are by Blindspot Co-founder Blake McCarty. The music by Ian Brandon is fun and fitting and ranges from lively tunes to ballads, to sea shanties.

Puppets, songs, and adventures are good for people of all ages, but this 55-minute show is a perfect fit for school-age audiences. Blindspot is dedicated to "the intersection of advocacy, education, and entertainment," and this show is a wonderful blending of all of those tenets. Audiences will learn a lot about light, both celestial and oceanic, the power of creativity, and the importance of connection to friends and family.

A new show where light is the main plot point feels like a natural place to have the ghostlight bring the audience back into the theatre. It doesn't connect to the story that well, but it's a nice reminder that theatres are leaving the light on for us all as we wait for theatres to reopen in person.

LIT by Blindspot Collective is aptly named, as it brings a lovely and optimistic mood and light to the streaming stage. This family-friendly musical is suggested for all ages above 6 years old.

LIT is streaming on-demand through May 16th. For ticket access to the performance go to blindspotcollective.org/lit

LIT was rehearsed and filmed following all COVID safety protocols.

LIT

Book and Lyrics by: Blake McCarty, Blindspot Collective Co-Founder

Music by: Ian Brandon

Directed by: Desha Crownover

Developed and performed by: Kailey Agpaoa, Morgan Hollingsworth, Joe Kao, Dakota Ringer, Sarah Jane Salonga, & Heather Tjalma Barton

Production Manager: Ajay Pawaan

Production Design: Jacob Sampson

Lighting Design: Michael Barahura



Photo Credit: The cast of the new musical, LIT from Blindspot Collective. Photo by Peter Schrock