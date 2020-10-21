BWW Review: FULLY COMMITTED at Cygnet Theatre Streaming Through October 25
It will make you laugh, and potentially make you glad you don’t have to fight for reservations at this current moment.
Remember restaurants, theatres, landline phones, and even fax machines? FULLY COMMITTED by Becky Mode at Cygnet Theatre is a hilarious one-man show featuring David McBean in a streaming show through October 25th. It will make you laugh, and potentially make you glad you don't have to fight for reservations at this current moment.
Well, really those were the good old days if you were someone who was lucky enough to get a table at a busy restaurant. McBean plays Sam, an out of work actor who is the single point of contact for one of Manhattans busiest restaurants. Sam may have the power to get you a reservation or not, but as you know with great power comes juggling a prima donna chef, demanding co-workers, and entitled customers. Sam even balances calls from his lonely Father in Ohi, and his frienemy actor buddy who calls Sam to humblebrag about his own callback.
All roles are played admirably by McBean, at a dizzying pace. Multiple voices and characterizations abound as an increasingly frazzled Sam tries to keep everyone happy. While all the characters are entertaining, it's McBean's humanity in Sam that makes him a character worth investing your time in. Dare I say the performance is fully committed?
FULLY COMMITTED is streaming through October 25th. Fort ticket and streaming access information go to www.cygnettheatre.com.
From This Author E.H. Reiter
-
If you were to go to Urban Dictionary and search for "theater nerd," you may find a photo of ErinMarie as an example of the
(read more about this author...)
- BWW Interview: Barry Edelstein and Michael Page from The Old Globe on how the theatre is helping people do their civic duty
- BWW Interview: Blake McCarty and Blindspot Collective want to bring some GOOD TROUBLE to the theatrical experience
- BWW Interview: Kit Yan, Melissa Li, And Skyler Sullivan talk about the new Teen-Versionary production of CANCELLED at Diversionary Theatre
- BWW Review: THE NICETIES at MOXIE Theatre
- BWW Interview: Jill Townsend talks about creating the benefit concert 'SDMT STARS UNDER THE STARS' at San Diego Musical Theatre
- BWW Review: PRIDE AND PREJUDICE streaming at Cygnet Theatre