Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards

Artist Cecilia Wong Kaiser Brings Solo Exhibition To BFREE Studio, January 17- February 5

Blue Sky is a collection of paintings that depict a sun-kissed, buoyant world and call to mind a boundless day, framed by a seen or unseen, probably California sky.

Dec. 08, 2022  

Artist Cecilia Wong Kaiser Brings Solo Exhibition To BFREE Studio, January 17- February 5

BFREE Studio, run by Gallery Owner, Barbara Freeman, announces BLUE SKY: PAINTINGS, a Solo Exhibition by Cecilia Wong Kaiser running January 17 - February 5, 2023 at the Gallery on Girard Ave in La Jolla. Link to Exhibition

Blue Sky is a collection of paintings that depict a sun-kissed, buoyant world and call to mind a boundless day, framed by a seen or unseen, probably California sky. Beyond the iterative use of the color blue across the majority of works, the paintings invite blue-sky thinking, in which all creative ideas - free of limits and judgment - are welcomed. Each painting documents a particular moment in time, and as such, is a starting point for a story that is told through and expands according to the individual viewer's experiences. The narratives that emerge are as unique and limitless as the viewer's own associations. Hopefully, too, they all occasion a smile.

From The Artist: Cecilia Wong Kaiser
Because I loved to draw as a child, I assumed that I would be an artist when I grew up. Some of my earliest memories center around drawing: drawing the world around me and the life I imagined for myself. At some point, I started drawing with paint, and I majored in painting in college and got a degree in fashion design thereafter. Then I became a lawyer and didn't paint (or draw) for many years.

I am grown up now, and six years ago, I started painting again in earnest. I realized that making pictures has always been a big part not only of understanding who I am and where I have been but also in telling the story of my own life. My life has been an extraordinarily blessed one, in the big moments and in the small, everyday ones. In painting what I want, how I want, I try to capture quiet celebrations of the everyday, my every day. Both in the process of committing these memories to canvas and in the open-ended narrative that is the finished painting, I memorialize the sun-filled snapshots of living here and now that might otherwise go unremembered: I paint.

Enjoying the Exhibition: January 17th - February 5th

You can enjoy the exhibition Tuesday - Sunday from 11am - 5pm or anytime by appointment. Additionally - please join us for the following special events

Saturday, January 21st 5pm - 7pm - BLUE SKY: PAINTINGS Opening Reception

Join us for the Opening Reception of BLUE SKY: PAINTINGS This is an amazing opportunity to engage with this exhibition, and Cecilia Wong Kaiser.

Saturday, January 26th 6pm - 8pm - Cecilia Wong Kaiser Artist Talk

Join an artist talk from Cecilia Wong Kaiser. She will discuss her exhibition, her artistic process, and her life journey. Seats are limited - so please RSVP beforehand


BFree Studio is an Art Gallery in La Jolla, CA. We are located in a prime spot at 7857 Girard Avenue in La Jolla. We are open Tuesday-Sunday, 11am-5pm, and open anytime by appointment. We aim to foster an environment for emerging and mid-career artists to have a space to showcase their artwork and engage with the community. Artisans of all kinds are welcome. We absolutely love interesting, fun, and unusual pieces. We look to provide an opportunity for all artists to share their work and interact with collectors in a prime location. Expect variety in the artists featured and a breadth of exhibitions rotating every two weeks. www.bfreestudio.net


BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards; Moonlight Stage Pro Photo
Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards; Moonlight Stage Productions Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 5th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Review: PLAID TIDINGS Bring Sweet Holiday Harmonies to San Diego Musical Theatre Photo
Review: PLAID TIDINGS Bring Sweet Holiday Harmonies to San Diego Musical Theatre
If you’re looking for a holiday season show that is as cuddly as a warm cup of cocoa on a chilly night, then you can’t get more festive than PLAID TIDINGS from San Diego Musical Theatre playing through December 24th on the SDMT stage.
Review: THE OCTOBER NIGHT OF JOHNNY ZERO at Backyard Renaissance Photo
Review: THE OCTOBER NIGHT OF JOHNNY ZERO at Backyard Renaissance
THE OCTOBER NIGHT OF JOHNNY ZERO at Backyard Renaissance is a play that has a lot of mystery and secrets woven into the plot - which makes it difficult to write about without spoiling.  What can be said is that it brings some excellent performances to the stage as the dramatic tensions raises, but may leave you with more questions than are answered when you leave. THE OCTOBER NIGHT OF JOHNNY ZERO is playing through December 10th at 10th Avenue Theatre.
Diversionary Theatre Announces Special Performances and Show Discussion Lineup For THE MYS Photo
Diversionary Theatre Announces Special Performances and Show Discussion Lineup For THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP
Diversionary Theatre announced the lineup of special performances of The Mystery of Irma Vep and show discussions taking place before and after performances, as well as the pre-show and post-show events taking place in the Clark Cabaret & Bar.

More Hot Stories For You


Diversionary Theatre Announces Special Performances and Show Discussion Lineup For THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEPDiversionary Theatre Announces Special Performances and Show Discussion Lineup For THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP
December 2, 2022

Diversionary Theatre announced the lineup of special performances of The Mystery of Irma Vep and show discussions taking place before and after performances, as well as the pre-show and post-show events taking place in the Clark Cabaret & Bar.
New Village Arts to Present Holiday Musical 1222 OCEANFRONT: A BLACK FAMILY CHRISTMAS in DecemberNew Village Arts to Present Holiday Musical 1222 OCEANFRONT: A BLACK FAMILY CHRISTMAS in December
November 30, 2022

New Village Arts North County's cultural hub has announced the sold-out 2021 holiday musical extravaganza, 1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas, written by San Diego playwright Dea Hurston, returns this year as a concert version at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts
La Jolla Playhouse Announces 2023/24 Season Featuring Five World PremieresLa Jolla Playhouse Announces 2023/24 Season Featuring Five World Premieres
November 30, 2022

 La Jolla Playhouse has announced the first five productions of its 2023/2024 season, including the world-premiere musical The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical, music and lyrics by Joe Iconis, book by Joe Iconis and Gregory S. Moss, directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley.
MORE THAN 1 Exhibition Comes to BFREE GalleryMORE THAN 1 Exhibition Comes to BFREE Gallery
November 30, 2022

BFREE Studio, run by Gallery Owner, Barbara Freeman, announces their exhibition titled More Than 1, An Art Exhibition of Multiples Featuring work by Ethan Chan, Helena Westra, Micah Sweezie, Mona Mukherjea-Gehrig, Karah Lane, Cole The Renaissance, Antifragile Magazine and Zachary Dobbins runs through December 30 at the studio on Girard Ave in La Jolla.
The Puccini Duo: SUOR ANGELICA and GIANNI SCHICCHI Continues San Diego Opera's Mainstage SeasonThe Puccini Duo: SUOR ANGELICA and GIANNI SCHICCHI Continues San Diego Opera's Mainstage Season
November 16, 2022

San Diego Opera's 2022-2023 Season continues with The Puccini Duo: a double-bill of the tragic Suor Angelica and the witty comic opera Gianni Schicchi on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the San Diego Civic Theatre for four performances. Additional performances are February 14, 17, and 19 (matinee), 2023.
share