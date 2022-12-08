Artist Cecilia Wong Kaiser Brings Solo Exhibition To BFREE Studio, January 17- February 5

BFREE Studio, run by Gallery Owner, Barbara Freeman, announces BLUE SKY: PAINTINGS, a Solo Exhibition by Cecilia Wong Kaiser running January 17 - February 5, 2023 at the Gallery on Girard Ave in La Jolla. Link to Exhibition

Blue Sky is a collection of paintings that depict a sun-kissed, buoyant world and call to mind a boundless day, framed by a seen or unseen, probably California sky. Beyond the iterative use of the color blue across the majority of works, the paintings invite blue-sky thinking, in which all creative ideas - free of limits and judgment - are welcomed. Each painting documents a particular moment in time, and as such, is a starting point for a story that is told through and expands according to the individual viewer's experiences. The narratives that emerge are as unique and limitless as the viewer's own associations. Hopefully, too, they all occasion a smile.

From The Artist: Cecilia Wong Kaiser

Because I loved to draw as a child, I assumed that I would be an artist when I grew up. Some of my earliest memories center around drawing: drawing the world around me and the life I imagined for myself. At some point, I started drawing with paint, and I majored in painting in college and got a degree in fashion design thereafter. Then I became a lawyer and didn't paint (or draw) for many years.

I am grown up now, and six years ago, I started painting again in earnest. I realized that making pictures has always been a big part not only of understanding who I am and where I have been but also in telling the story of my own life. My life has been an extraordinarily blessed one, in the big moments and in the small, everyday ones. In painting what I want, how I want, I try to capture quiet celebrations of the everyday, my every day. Both in the process of committing these memories to canvas and in the open-ended narrative that is the finished painting, I memorialize the sun-filled snapshots of living here and now that might otherwise go unremembered: I paint.

Enjoying the Exhibition: January 17th - February 5th

You can enjoy the exhibition Tuesday - Sunday from 11am - 5pm or anytime by appointment. Additionally - please join us for the following special events

Saturday, January 21st 5pm - 7pm - BLUE SKY: PAINTINGS Opening Reception

Join us for the Opening Reception of BLUE SKY: PAINTINGS This is an amazing opportunity to engage with this exhibition, and Cecilia Wong Kaiser.

Saturday, January 26th 6pm - 8pm - Cecilia Wong Kaiser Artist Talk

Join an artist talk from Cecilia Wong Kaiser. She will discuss her exhibition, her artistic process, and her life journey. Seats are limited - so please RSVP beforehand



BFree Studio is an Art Gallery in La Jolla, CA. We are located in a prime spot at 7857 Girard Avenue in La Jolla. We are open Tuesday-Sunday, 11am-5pm, and open anytime by appointment. We aim to foster an environment for emerging and mid-career artists to have a space to showcase their artwork and engage with the community. Artisans of all kinds are welcome. We absolutely love interesting, fun, and unusual pieces. We look to provide an opportunity for all artists to share their work and interact with collectors in a prime location. Expect variety in the artists featured and a breadth of exhibitions rotating every two weeks. www.bfreestudio.net