3Below Theaters & Cafe Holds Holiday Open House

To kick-off the holiday season, 3Below Theaters and San Jose Playhouse will hold an Open House to allow the public to see new decor in the lobby and theaters, take a tour of each auditorium and learn about the vast and varied selection of new programming to be presented in 2022, enjoy free entertainment on the newly-activated patio, free validated parking above the theater, free hot beverages, and spin the wheel for prizes.

The Open House will be held Friday November 19th from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday November 20th, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with several free events and activities planned such as holiday movies, crafts for kids, live entertainment, sing-alongs, and a visit from Santa on Saturday afternoon.

For a complete line-up of Holiday Open House activities, go to: https://sanjoseplayhouse.org/holly-jolly-holidays/