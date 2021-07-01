Magik Theatre Announces 2021-2022 Season

Magik Theatre has announced the 2021-2022 season, featuring six inspiring and courageous productions: Maddi's Fridge, Snow White, Ella Enchanted: The Musical, The Snowy Day & Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats, as well as the world premiere productions of Selena Maria Sings and Junie B. Jones: Toothless Wonder at its downtown theatre at Hemisfair. Marking the 28th season of Magik, these classic stories will come to life onstage beginning September 2021 and run through June 2022.

This will be Magik's first full season under the helm of new artistic leadership. Anthony Runfola became Magik's artistic director in the fall of 2019, right at the beginning of the 2019-20220 season. Planning for the 2020-2021 season came to a halt as the pandemic forced Magik and many other theatres to pivot away from the traditional play watching experience and explore virtual programming. Plays such as Señora Tortuga and Snow White were produced, recorded, and distributed to families and schools across San Antonio and South Texas. With restrictions lifted and vaccination rates increasing, Magik looks forward to a robust season with in-person audiences.

"This is Magik's 28th year serving the families of San Antonio and South Texas. The new season comes at a time where families are starting to venture out more, and we will continue to serve our community one performance at a time," says Magik Theatre Artistic Director Anthony Runfola. "By making Magik a place for families to experience the joy and wonder of the theatre, we hope to encourage our community to imagine a future of limitless possibilities."

2021-2022 SEASON SCHEDULE

Live Performances

Maddi's Fridge

Sept. 17, 2021 - Oct. 30, 2021

By Anne Negri, adapted from the book by Lois Brandt.

Recommended for ages 5+

Directed by Anthony Runfola

Available for streaming!

Maddi and Sofia are best friends. One day, Sofia discovers that Maddi has no food in her fridge at home. Sofia wants to help her friend, but Maddi makes her promise not to tell anyone. What should Sofia do?

Based on the book by Lois Brandt, this charming and heartwarming play is a story about honesty, sensitivity, and instilling important lessons in friendship, empathy, and helping others.

Snow White

by Greg Banks

October 14 - October 31, 2021

Recommended for ages 6+

Available for streaming!

Deep in the forest, a classic tale emerges and then is radically transformed. Two dynamic actors morph into a multitude of characters including a princess, her evil queen, a magical mirror, a huntsman, and the beloved seven dwarfs. Both lively and imaginative, this new adaptation of Snow White will leave you experiencing this classical story with an entirely fresh perspective while wondering: How did they do that?

Ella Enchanted: The Musical

Nov. 19, 2021 - Dec. 24, 2021

Book by Karen Zacarías, music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, based on the Newbery Honor book by New York Times Best Selling Author Gail Carson Levine

Directed by Anthony Runfola

Recommended for ages 5+

Celebrate the holidays with this musical twist on Cinderella! Ella of Frell is given the "gift" of obedience by Lucinda, her misguided Fairy Godmother, and is forced to do anything people command her. On her adventure to rid herself of the curse, she must outwit ogres, sidestep giants, befriend a prince, survive her step-family, and ultimately find the power to be her true self.

The Snowy Day & Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats

Jan. 29, 2022 - Feb. 27, 2022

By Jerome Hairson, based on the book by Ezra Jack Keats, music by Victor Zupanc

Directed by Darcell Bios

Recommended for ages 3+

Celebrate the magic and boundless possibilities of the first snowfall! Follow Peter and his friends as they romp and play, starting snow ball fights and making snow angels in this imaginative musical play about the childhood jobs and challenges of growing up. Keats' treasured characters come to life in this humorous and fun adaption of Whistle for Willie, Goggles!, A Letter to Amy and The Snowy Day.

Selena Maria Sings

March 4, 2022 - April 3, 2022

By Miriam Gonzales, music by Daniel French

Directed by Melissa Crespo

Recommended for ages 5+

Named after Selena Quintanilla, Selena Maria has much to live up to. Like her namesake, Selena Maria's passion is music -- but her heart belongs to indie sounds and songwriting. Her mom, a Selena superfan, wants her to be all things her beloved icon stood for, but Selena Maria struggles to be herself while she's trying to be someone else. Selena Maria Sings tells a story of music, family, immense love, and the strength it takes to be yourself.

Junie B.: Toothless Wonder (World Premiere)

May 6, 2022 - June 12, 2022

Adapted by Allison Gregory, based on the book series by Barbara Park; illustrated by Denise Brunkus

Recommended for ages 5+

Available for streaming!

Junie B. Jones: Toothless Wonder (World Premiere) is based on Junie B. Jones, a children's book series written by Barbara Park and illustrated by Denise Brunkus.

This performance centers around six-year-old Junie B. Jones and her adventures in first grade. In Toothless Wonder, one of Junie B. Jones's top front teeth are loose! Only Junie B. is not that thrilled about this development because what if she looks like toothless Uncle Lou? And even worse -- what's all this tooth fairy business? Meanwhile, that meanie Jim has invited everyone in Room Nine to his birthday party on Saturday except Junie B.! Should she have her own birthday party six months early and not invite Jim? Or should she move to "It's a Small World After All" in Disneyland?

This world premiere performance will captivate kids of all ages!

Performance times vary. Programs and dates are subject to change.

TICKET INFORMATION

SEASON TICKET INFORMATION:

$69 - 5 Show Subscription - A savings of up to 45% off single ticket prices!

Shows include: Ella Enchanted: The Musical, The Snowy Day and Other Stories, Selena Maria Sings, Junie B.: Toothless Wonder and a choice of Snowy White or Maddi's Fridge. Subscriber benefits include: No fees on single ticket purchases and ticket exchanges, discount on camps and merchandise and invitations to special events throughout the year.

$48 - 3 Show Subscription - A savings of up to 36% off single ticket prices!

Select from any three of these options: Ella Enchanted: The Musical, Snowy Day and Other Stories, Selena Maria Sings, Junie B. Jones: Toothless Wonder, Snow White, or Maddi's Fridge.

Flex Pass Subscription

A package of 10 or 20 tickets that can be used for any of the six productions throughout the season that include: Ella Enchanted: The Musical, Snowy Day and Other Stories, Selena Maria Sings, Junie B. Jones: Toothless Wonder, Snow White and Maddi's Fridge.

$170 - 10 Flex Pass Subscription - A savings of up to 32% off single ticket prices!

$300 - 20 Flex Pass Subscription - A savings of up to 40% off single ticket prices!

Season tickets go on sale to the public on July 12, to subscribe, call 210.227.2751, visit www.magiktheatre.org/tickets or visit our box office at 420 S. Alamo, San Antonio, TX 78205. You can also pre-register HERE before tickets go on sale.

SINGLE TICKET INFORMATION:

Individual tickets for Maddi's Fridge, Snow White, Ella Enchanted, and Snowy Day will go on sale 6 weeks prior to opening and Selena Maria Sings and Junie B. Jones will go on sale in February. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children, with discounts available for educators, military, and seniors. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and City of San Antonio facility fees