Youth Orchestra of San Antonio Announces Virtual Winter Showcase
Youth Orchestra of San Antonio has announced that it will premiere virtual performance videos from the 2020/21 YOSA Orchestras as part of its Virtual Winter Showcase.
The showcase will run Monday, January 25, 2021 at 4:00 PM to Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 5:00 PM.
Monday January 25, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.
YOSA Prelude Strings
YOSA Percussion Ensemble
YOSA Capriccio Strings
YOSA Wind Quintet YellowWednesday, January 27, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.
YOSA Sinfonietta Strings
YOSA Brass QuintetThursday, January 28, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.
YOSA Repertory Strings
YOSA Wind Quintet RedFriday January 29, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.
YOSA Flute Choir
YOSA SymphonySaturday January 30, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.
YOSA Concertino Strings
YOSA Wind EnsembleSunday January 31, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.
YOSA Philharmonic Red
YOSA Philharmonic Yellow