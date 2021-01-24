Youth Orchestra of San Antonio Announces Virtual Winter Showcase

Youth Orchestra of San Antonio has announced that it will premiere virtual performance videos from the 2020/21 YOSA Orchestras as part of its Virtual Winter Showcase.

The showcase will run Monday, January 25, 2021 at 4:00 PM to Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 5:00 PM.

Learn more at https://www.yosa.org/.

Check out the full lineup below!

Monday January 25, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.

YOSA Prelude Strings

YOSA Percussion Ensemble

YOSA Capriccio StringsYOSA Wind Quintet Yellow

YOSA Sinfonietta StringsYOSA Brass Quintet

YOSA Repertory StringsYOSA Wind Quintet Red

YOSA Flute ChoirYOSA Symphony

YOSA Concertino StringsYOSA Wind Ensemble

YOSA Philharmonic RedYOSA Philharmonic Yellow