Youth Orchestra of San Antonio Announces Virtual Winter Showcase

Jan. 24, 2021  

Youth Orchestra of San Antonio has announced that it will premiere virtual performance videos from the 2020/21 YOSA Orchestras as part of its Virtual Winter Showcase.

The showcase will run Monday, January 25, 2021 at 4:00 PM to Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 5:00 PM.

Learn more at https://www.yosa.org/.

Check out the full lineup below!

Monday January 25, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.
YOSA Prelude Strings
YOSA Percussion Ensemble

Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.
YOSA Capriccio Strings
YOSA Wind Quintet Yellow

Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.
YOSA Sinfonietta Strings
YOSA Brass Quintet

Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.
YOSA Repertory Strings
YOSA Wind Quintet Red

Friday January 29, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.
YOSA Flute Choir
YOSA Symphony

Saturday January 30, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.
YOSA Concertino Strings
YOSA Wind Ensemble

Sunday January 31, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.
YOSA Philharmonic Red
YOSA Philharmonic Yellow


