VIDEO: All in One Productions Tackles Struggles Brought on by the Health Crisis

All in One Productions is a variety-performance studio which opened in February.

KENS5 has reported on the ways in which newly formed, San Antonio dance studio, All in One Productions, is tackling the difficulties brought on by the ongoing health crisis.

Check out the full story HERE.

The studio opened in February, but was shut down quickly due to the pandemic.

Studio owner Laura Stiles shared details about what the studio is doing to get operations up and moving, including hosting an upcoming dance-a-thon.

"It's so great to finally have that laughter in the studio again and that energy and the music and everything. That's what a dance studio is about. They're my second family. I don't want to let them down,"

Check out the video below!

Shows View More San Antonio Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You