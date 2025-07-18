The Tobin Center To Host Free Open House PASSPORT TO THE ARTS In September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will welcome the public for its 2025 Open House: Passport to the Arts on Sunday, September 7, from 2 to 6 p.m. This free, family-friendly event invites the San Antonio community to explore every corner of the venue through live pop-up performances, backstage tours, interactive activities, and one-day-only ticket discounts.

Visitors can expect a full afternoon of discovery, from ballet and jazz showcases to youth performances and opera previews. Guided tours will offer a rare glimpse behind the curtain, highlighting the Tobin’s state-of-the-art design and rich artistic programming. Guests can also meet members of the Tobin’s resident companies and preview what’s ahead for the 2025–26 season.

Interactive activities for all ages include a scavenger hunt, photo ops from the stage, and a custom event “passport” for collecting stamps throughout the building—complete with prizes and surprises along the way.

In addition, attendees will enjoy access to exclusive ticket discounts for upcoming performances with no service fees, available only during the event.

Admission is free, and no advance registration is required. For more information, visit www.tobincenter.org.