The Public Theater of San Antonio Presents Encore Performances of THURGOOD

Thurgood will be available February 10 and 18th on demand, as well as, February 20th and 27th streamed online at 7:00 pm.

Feb. 8, 2021  
The Public Theater of San Antonio's production of Thurgood is back for FOUR special encore performances this month. Celebrate Black History with this immersive and historical production.

This is the story of the life of the first African American Supreme Court justice, Thurgood Marshall, and his role in the historic decision on the Brown v. Board of Education case. His story is rich in history, humanity, and humor.

Thurgood will be available February 10 and 18th on demand, as well as, February 20th and 27th streamed online at 7:00 pm via ShowTix4U.com. For tickets and more information, visit our website at thepublicsa.org.

Cast

Thurgood Marshall- Marc Pouhé*

Director: Vincent Hardy

Stage Manager: Porsha Coleman*

Set Design: The Public Theater Team

Light Design: Dan "Doc" Heggem

Sound Design: Jesse Worley

Costume Design: Michael Ciaramitaro

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

