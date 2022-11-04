Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Guadalupe Presents Soy Malintzin, November 18

Original production inspired by Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche, a special exhibition currently on view at San Antonio Museum of Art.

Register for San Antonio News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 04, 2022  
The Guadalupe Presents Soy Malintzin, November 18

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center presents Soy Malintzin, an original production by the Guadalupe Dance Company, accompanied by Mariachi Azteca de América. Soy Malintzin will be held at the historic Guadalupe Theater, 1301 Guadalupe Street on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at 8 p.m. Commissioned and presented by the San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA), this dance production was inspired by Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche, a special exhibition currently on view at SAMA.

Soy Malintzin re-envisions the controversial legacy of Malintzin/La Malinche, an enslaved Indigenous woman, the mother of Meztisaje heritage, who served as a translator and cultural interpreter for the Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés and became the mother of his first-born son.

Through the collective work of Guadalupe Dance Company members and the choreographic artistry of Maestro Juan Carlos Gaytan of Colima, México, the pieces draw attention to different aspects of La Malinche.

"Identifying with her as a human being and a woman in unimaginable circumstances, we take artistic license as we retell her plight, her story, and the impact she had on our history through music, dance, and voice," said Jeannette Chavez, dance director of the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center. "We hope the community will come out and enjoy this interpretation of La Malinche."

Soy Malintzin is presented by the San Antonio Museum of Art and generously funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities Latin American Fund.

Tickets are $30, $25, $20 and can be purchased by calling 210-271-3151 or online at www.guadalupeculturalarts.org.




The Public Theater Announces Cast and Creative Team for A CHRISTMAS CAROL The Musical Photo
The Public Theater Announces Cast and Creative Team for A CHRISTMAS CAROL The Musical
A Christmas Carol The Musical is back by popular demand at The Public Theater of San Antonio, the longest running theatre company in Texas.
Discover Broadway Costumes By Susan Hilferty and More In Exhibition At McNay Art Museum Photo
Discover Broadway Costumes By Susan Hilferty and More In Exhibition At McNay Art Museum
The McNay Art Museum presents Something Wicked | Susan Hilferty Costumes, featuring thirty of the Tony Award-winning artist's costumes—some from the Broadway musical Wicked, and some never seen before.
NALAC Announces Lucila Lagace as Manager of Research Photo
NALAC Announces Lucila Lagace as Manager of Research
The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC) has announced the hiring of Lucila Lagace as the organization's new Manager of Research. The position will contribute to the overall success of NALAC by developing and overseeing a research portfolio of priorities, projects and programs.
Review: THE COLOR PURPLE at The Woodlawn Theatre Photo
Review: THE COLOR PURPLE at The Woodlawn Theatre

More Hot Stories For You


The Guadalupe Presents Soy Malintzin, November 18The Guadalupe Presents Soy Malintzin, November 18
November 4, 2022

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center presents Soy Malintzin, an original production by the Guadalupe Dance Company, accompanied by Mariachi Azteca de América. Soy Malintzin will be held at the historic Guadalupe Theater, 1301 Guadalupe Street on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at 8 p.m. Commissioned and presented by the San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA), this dance production was inspired by Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche, a special exhibition currently on view at SAMA.
The Public Theater Announces Cast and Creative Team for A CHRISTMAS CAROL The MusicalThe Public Theater Announces Cast and Creative Team for A CHRISTMAS CAROL The Musical
October 27, 2022

A Christmas Carol The Musical is back by popular demand at The Public Theater of San Antonio, the longest running theatre company in Texas.
Discover Broadway Costumes By Susan Hilferty and More In Exhibition At McNay Art MuseumDiscover Broadway Costumes By Susan Hilferty and More In Exhibition At McNay Art Museum
October 27, 2022

The McNay Art Museum presents Something Wicked | Susan Hilferty Costumes, featuring thirty of the Tony Award-winning artist's costumes—some from the Broadway musical Wicked, and some never seen before.
NALAC Announces Lucila Lagace as Manager of ResearchNALAC Announces Lucila Lagace as Manager of Research
October 18, 2022

The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC) has announced the hiring of Lucila Lagace as the organization's new Manager of Research. The position will contribute to the overall success of NALAC by developing and overseeing a research portfolio of priorities, projects and programs.
NALAC Announces Karla Aguilar as Development DirectorNALAC Announces Karla Aguilar as Development Director
October 13, 2022

The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC) announces the hiring of Karla Aguilar as the organization's new Development Director.