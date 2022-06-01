The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center's Teatro Salon Presents LA NINA GIRASOL This Month

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center presents the Teatro Salon's world premiere of La NiÃ±a Girasol (The Sunflower Girl) by J. Cesar Duenas scheduled for June 22 - 25, 2022, at the historic Guadalupe Theater, 1301 Guadalupe St., San Antonio, TX 78207. Directing this unique and imaginary children's play is Clint Taylor.



"Follow a brother and sister on a journey through their dreams to save their maternal line from being lost forever. La NiÃ±a Girasol is a magical tale of family, history, and the struggle to keep their roots alive" according to playwright Duenas. He is a local theatre actor and while La NiÃ±a Girasol is his first play, Duenas has acted with VIVA 48hr Play, Teatro Audaz, Killer Productions, Overtime Theatre and Jumpstart.



He is a first-generation American and a US Army veteran who was born and raised in San Antonio. "I am so excited with this rare opportunity to have my first play produced and enjoyed by the community," says Duenas. Directing 'La NiÃ±a Girasol' is Clint Taylor who has over 25 years working with numerous theater companies in San Antonio and New York.

Two morning performances will be offered on Wednesday & Thursday, June 22 & 23, 2022 at 11:00am and two evening performances on Friday & Saturday, June 24 & 25, 2022 at 7:00pm.



Admission is $12 Adults, $6 Teens & Seniors and $2 Children (13 years and under).

All performances will take place at the historic Guadalupe Theater, 1301 Guadalupe St. San Antonio, TX 78207. For more information, please go to www.guadalupeculturalarts.org or call (210) 271-3151.